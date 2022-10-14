MadameNoire Featured Video

The demand for sexually-free and experimental environments like sex clubs is increasing. And it’s not surprising, seeing as traditional monogamous relationships might soon be as outdated as skinny jeans and the iPhone 10. Roughly one-third of American adults say they prefer a non-monogamous relationship (according to YouGov).

Thousands of adults want to explore sexual interactions outside the confines of a conventional relationship, but also outside of their private residences. In fact, they want to experience a full buffet of options when it comes to partners and pleasures. Sex venues, such as nightclubs, lounges and private penthouses, have answered that call. But, they’re not always as easy to spot as a Sephora or a McDonalds. You need to know where to look. Here are some of the top sex venues and members-only sex clubs across the U.S.

SNCTM

Los Angeles + NYC

Website

If you always assumed elaborate masked sex parties took places in the Hollywood Hills with some of the city’s most elite socialites, you were correct. SNCTM is a private, member’s only club that’s essentially for the rich and famous. The club hosts private soirees in the likes of mansions and penthouses where members can explore their fantasies. Basic memberships start for a modest $10,000 per year for gentlemen. Women can attend events for free. Everyone must undergo an extensive vetting process. People can apply as couples, or as individuals.