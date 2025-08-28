From Job Loss To 2.9 Million Followers: Zoe Spencer Is Redefining Streaming Stardom And Bringing Black Women With Her [Exclusive]

Getty Images (Images Provided By Zoe Spencer’s Team)

Zoe Spencer is giving the guys a run for their money when it comes to the streaming lane!

A rising voice in the digital space, Spencer has been recognized as one of Complex’s 25 Up-And-Coming Streamers You Need To Know and continues to build a loyal following with more than 2.9 million TikTok followers, with her rise on Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch not too far behind.

Spencer’s content journey began in 2022 and has leaned on authenticity over the years it has taken for her to become a household name within the world of streaming, especially one that has been known to be a boy’s world, with the popularity of streamers like DDG and Zeddy Will.

RELATED CONTENT: Twitch Star Kai Cenat Pranks His Friends And Fans With A Zendaya Look-A-Like

Source: Getty Images (Images Provided By Zoe Spencer’s Team) / Getty Images

“In October 2023, I was working at the banks, and I was also working at Burlington for four years. So during that month, it was when I actually lost my job, and then a few days after that, I lost my relationship too. And it was just very heavy on me, you know, young girls and the relationships and stuff like that, my heart was heavy,” Spencer told MadameNoire.

Love Interviews? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I was down for a couple of months after that, but it was all mental for real. I just told myself, like, ‘you have to get up,’ and literally the next day, I got up, and it was a life-changing week. The next two weeks were life-changing,” she continued. “That’s the first time I met Kai Cenat, and I was on his platform, and I was basically first introduced to Twitch, because I had never been on a stream before. That was January 2024, and then those following months, in May, that’s when I started my own. I’m just a year and a couple of months in, but that’s when my doors opened. 2024 was a huge year for me, especially January, because that’s when it was a new year, new month, and everything was just brand new and eye-opening for me.”

Breaking Down The Streaming Craze

There are numerous avenues to social media, and streaming on Twitch is the latest craze, so we had Spencer break it down to help us understand the hype.

“Everything is a clip,” she explained. “So we have TikTok, we have Instagram, and with streaming, we have live clippers or just people screen recording in real-time, and they’re just taking it and posting it on social media. Everything is just being transferred from one platform to another, and now it’s viral, and now your face is everywhere.”

She added, “With streaming, everything is unfiltered, you receive things firsthand, no edits, in real-time. It’s huge, it’s growing fast, and it’s everywhere. Many older people didn’t really understand it, but they are now coming to understand it. They’re like, ‘What is this platform?’ And it’s definitely taking over and going to be the next big thing.”

Although platforms like Twitch are geared toward the gaming world, Spencer always remains authentic to herself, bringing a wide range of entertainment to the space. From having a talent show with Sexyy Red to bringing viewers with her to a Gunna listening party, and just having fun with the family, it’s all about the worlds that the 24-year-old can build for herself and others along the way.

On Lifting As She Climbs

Spencer has no desire to be the only woman dominating in the era of streaming, which is why her Camp Chaos streaming event aims to provide a platform for women in the community, creating an all-female cast for the camp experience.

“I envisioned the Camp Chaos event because I want to impact the industry by bringing more women, and different women we haven’t seen before. I want to give a spotlight to people who we haven’t heard of before, because when I’m on the red carpet, I want all my other female content creators to be right there with me, to share the spotlight and show that there are opportunities for us. However, it’s a very male-dominated space.”

Zoe Spencer’s Ultimate Goal

At the end of the day, Zoe Spencer wants to be remembered beyond the fresh content she brings to the streaming era; she aims to be considered the girl who never gave up.

“I want just to be remembered as just that resilient, strong girl, a little bit emotional, and just looked at as a person where when one door closed, another one opened, and more and more and more opened after. Everybody comments under my stuff now and says redirection is protection,” she concluded.

RELATED CONTENT: How Jai Jemini Turned Self-Doubt Into A Million-Stream Hit With ‘BLESSINGS’ [Exclusive]