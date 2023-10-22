MadameNoire Featured Video

Internet star Kai Cenat had netizens on Twitch doing a double take when he featured a Zendaya look-alike on his livestream Oct. 19. The New York native pranked a few of his close friends in the streaming community with the hilarious doppelganger.

On Thursday, Cenat took to Twitch with a famous TikTok user named @CiggyBae, who looks very similar to Zendaya at first glance. Donning a black Spider-Man costume — Cenat brought the celebrity look-alike on the show to celebrate the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game, which dropped Oct. 20, according to SportsKeeda. The real Zendaya plays MJ, Spider-Man’s love interest, in the Marvel film.

During the hilarious livestream, Cenat Facetimed a few friends in the streaming community to see if he could trick them with the faux Zendaya — and the outcome left netizens across Twitch and X (formerly Twitter) in stitches with laughter.

The best reaction came from fellow Twitch star Adin Ross, who was initially fooled by @CiggyBae’s uncanny resemblance to the Euphoria star.

“Zendaya! Yo, I just want to say you’re killing it on Euphoria,” Ross said when Cenat panned his phone around to reveal the celebrity look-alike. Once he realized he was being duped, Ross started to crack jokes about the famous TikTok user’s appearance.

“That is Zendaya from fucking Wish. I mean, what is that bro!? I got scammed,” Ross said before asking @CiggyBae to turn her head to the side— just to make sure he was being tricked.

“Uuugh!” he shouted, prompting Cenat to abruptly end the call.

“Yo! He’s fucked up. Like that’s just Adam. He’s a weird ass n****,” the Twitch star said as @CiggyBae looked super uncomfortable.

After the clip went viral, social media users lit up X. Some were in shock over @CiggyBae’s resemblance to Zendaya.

A few internet comedians cracked jokes about the celebrity look-alike’s appearance. One netizen slammed Ross for poking fun at @CiggyBae, who looked visibly annoyed after the streamer mocked her looks.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat boasts over 7 million followers on Twitch and has more than 80,000 subscribers. He occasionally streams on Instagram, where he has a strong following of over 6 million fans.

The internet guru has become famous for his funny personality and the star-studded celebs he often features on his livestreams. In September, Offset joined the internet sensation for a stream where they danced, drank and rated their favorite snacks and cereals.

In May, Cenat chopped it up with GloRilla on IG Live, where the two got a little flirty in front of fans. The “Tomorrow” hitmaker twerked for the native New Yorker after he complimented her plump cakes.

Unfortunately, Cenat may no longer be cool with the Memphis femcee after his latest stream.

In September, the Twitch icon posted an adverse reaction to the rapper’s new song “Cha Cha Cha” featuring Fivio Foreign and CMG The Label. The video went viral.

On Thursday, Cenat took to Twitch and discovered that the rapper blocked him for the bad song review.

