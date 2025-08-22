Politics

Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Obsessed With Jasmine Crockett?

Why Are Marjorie Taylor Greene And Megyn Kelly So Obsessed With Jasmine Crockett? [Op-Ed]

Published on August 22, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene And Megyn Kelly Are Clearly Obsessed With Jasmine Crockett
Marjorie Taylor Greene is clearly still bothered by Texas state rep. Jasmine Crockett’s iconic “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body” diss. On Aug. 19, Greene, 51, appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, where she proceeded to call the 44-year-old Democrat a “fraud” after describing the events that led up to the outspoken politician calling her out. 

During a routine House Oversight Committee meeting on the potential contempt charges against Attorney General Merrick Garland, Rep. Greene of Georgia, a controversial figure from the far right, made disparaging comments about the appearance of her colleague, Rep. Crockett.

Greene, addressing Crockett, insinuated that the Texas congresswoman’s “fake eyelashes” were obstructing her ability to properly follow and understand the discussion from the previous hearing.

“She is running off her mouth, and I shot at her about her massively huge fake eyelashes,” Greene recalled to Kelly of the viral exchange. “I said something along the lines of, ‘Well, you can’t read it because of your fake eyelashes, because she had all the information in front of her. And she’s like, ‘We don’t even know what’s going on!’ and oh my gosh, total explosion.”

That’s when Crockett fired back, giving the Republican lawmaker a piece of her mind. The two exchanged words in a brief but heated exchange before Rep. James Comer stepped in to break up the argument.

Notably, during the chaotic hearing, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), repeatedly told Crockett to “calm down” and accused her of being “out of control,” even though Greene had been the one to spark the exchange over appearances. Many supporters, particularly Black women, criticized Luna’s remarks, pointing out that Greene was clearly in the wrong and felt that Crockett was unfairly targeted.

In her interview with Kelly, Greene insisted that she wasn’t really bothered by the comment—though it seemed to have hit a nerve, considering she’s still talking about it. She called it “hilarious,” casually adding that she stays active in the gym. Kelly, however, wasn’t having it, labeling Crockett’s remark as “low.”

Greene Accused Crockett Of Treating Her Staff Poorly And Claimed She Was A “Fraud”

Greene went on to share that the clapback was ironic, given how the Democrats pride themselves on loving all women and are against body shaming. She described Crockett as “fake,” alleging that the liberal treats her staff like they are “beneath” her.

“She always has one of her young male staffers to carry her big, heavy handbag for her. She just hands it off. It’s like, who does that?” Greene claimed, before accusing Crockett of once instructing a staffer to place a “white fluffy pillow” behind her for back support. 

Greene also suggested that Crockett didn’t truly grasp the struggles faced by Black Americans.

“She claims to be, you know, from her people, she puts on this image that she understands the Black American struggle. But let’s face it, the girl went to private school. She went on to—I don’t know what college and law school—she’s a complete fake. She’s as fake as her eyelashes, she’s as fake as her hair, she’s as fake as her fingernails, and she is such a massive fraud,” she added.

Crockett rose triumphantly following the ordeal. She capitalized on the viral moment, filing to trademark the phrase “B6” and launching a new line of merchandise called the “B6 Crockett Clapback Collection.” Proceeds from the collection were reportedly used to support her House campaign, according to NPR.

