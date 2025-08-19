Celebrity News

Tamar Braxton ‘Found In A Pool of Blood’ After Medical Emergency

Tamar Braxton Reveals She Was ‘Found In A Pool of Blood’ After Near-Death Medical Emergency — ‘I Almost Died’

Published on August 19, 2025

CLEO TV Atlanta Premiere Of "Cooking Sessions" With Tamar Braxton & Ms. E
Source: Derek White / Getty

Tamar Braxton has revealed that she endured a harrowing medical emergency that left her with severe injuries. Fans are now wondering what happened as they flood the famed songstress with well-wishes following an apparently life-threatening incident where she was “found in a pool of blood.”

In an InstaStory, Braxton, 48, told followers she “almost died Sunday” after being discovered in a pool of blood. She described suffering a facial injury, a fractured nose, the loss of several teeth, and diminished mobility.

‘Sister, Sister’: 8 Black Sisters We Love And Celebrate For National Siblings Day

She also said she’d be embarking on a mental health journey.

“I struggled to write this, but everybody keeps calling me, and honestly, I can’t really talk anymore. I’m so weak,” Braxton wrote about her mystery medical emergency. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth, and mobility. The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

The candid post did not provide details about the cause of the incident, and it’s unclear whether Braxton’s injuries stemmed from an accident or another health complication. Fans are also pointing out that she wrote she was found in a pool of blood “from her friend” and wondering if a fight transpired.

Tamar’s comments section has been flooded with messages of support, urging her to focus on recovery and reminding her of her resilience. Some expressed alarm at the vague nature of her message, which left many questions unanswered.

Tamar was last seen publicly on Sunday at Atlanta’s V-12 Lounge.

This story is still developing…

