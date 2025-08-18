‘Snooze?’ Never. SZA Makes Fashion History As Vans’ First Artistic Director

Style & Fashion

SZA Makes Fashion History As Vans’ First Artistic Director

Published on August 18, 2025

SZA Is Making History As Vans' First Artistic Director - And We're So Here For It Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 16, 2024
Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

SZA is adding yet another title to her already stacked résumé — and this one is making fashion history. The Grammy-winning artist has been named Vans’ first-ever artistic director, marking the first time the iconic skate shoe brand has appointed someone to lead its creative vision.

It’s a multi-year partnership that will see SZA reimagine upcoming campaigns and co-create exclusive product collections. OK, Sis, we love to see a multifaceted mogul.

SZA Stays In Her Bag With Her New Role At Vans

SZA’s new position feels like a natural extension of who she is. The singer has always been a multitalented girlie who reinvents herself while staying deep in her bag. With little to no effort she seamlessly moves between music, film, and now fashion.

And for fans who’ve been following her style for years, this collab is not surprising. It’s kind of a match made in fashion heaven.

“I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years – they’ve always had an ethos I connect with. As artistic director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity, and fashion are all still intersectional. That humanity, culture, and connection are still the access points…” SZA said in a press statement.

She’s been rocking Vans for ages, especially the chunky, retro-inspired Knu Skool silhouette. SZA also loves to blend funky vibes, streetwear style, and body-hugging attitude. Enter the new Vans partnership.

Her first campaign as artistic director began with the “VANSZA” brand film dedicated to “the beauty of becoming.” It features SZA in cozy, oversized pieces, sneakers that can take you from the stage to hiking, and those carefree Black girl vibes we love.

So, what can we expect from SZA’s Vans era? Probably exactly what we love about her music – a little unpredictable, full of personality, and deeply rooted in authenticity. If her past fashion choices are any clue, she’ll bring us pieces that are functional but fun, with an emphasis on comfort, versatility, and subtle statement-making.

SZA has never been just one thing, and this new chapter proves it. From topping charts to reshaping sneaker culture, she’s a whole force.

