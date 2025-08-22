AI Is Quietly Erasing Everyday Life As We Know It — 8 Things That Might Soon Disappear

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Source: gorodenkoff The future is arriving faster than expected. From smart homes to personalized healthcare, a wave of innovation is reshaping how we live, work, and even heal. For much of the last decade, the surge in innovation has been thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), which is currently being integrated across various industries. According to IBM, businesses are leveraging AI to streamline operations and gain deeper data-driven insights. Key areas where AI is actively being deployed include IT operations, customer service, healthcare, human resources, and finance. Before we know it, everything that we use on a daily basis— from physical keys to credit cards and even our eyeglasses may be gone due to AI’s dominance across the world. Here are eight things that could become relics of the past in the not-so-distant future, as technology continues to advance. 1. Eyeglasses With rapid progress in gene editing, laser eye surgery, and retinal regeneration, vision correction could become a thing of the past. Add in emerging biotech solutions that prevent or reverse common eye issues, and you may never need to ask,“Where’d I leave my glasses?” again predicted Forbes writer Eli Amdur, in a 2024 article.

Now, to be clear, we won't be ditching our eyewear anytime soon, as it will take years before we perfect the right algorithm to truly reverse poor eyesight. But AI is being used in healthcare to enhance vision correction as we speak. AI is transforming laser eye surgery — especially LASIK — by taking precision and personalization to the next level, according to TLC Vision. With the ability to process and learn from massive amounts of data, AI helps create highly customized treatment plans, anticipate outcomes more accurately, and even assist surgeons in real time during the procedure. The result? Safer surgeries, faster recoveries, and better vision correction than ever before. According to OptiCare, one of the most exciting and user-friendly applications of AI in eyewear is virtual try-on technology. Using augmented reality (AR), users can see how different glasses look on their face in real time through a smartphone or computer camera — no in-store visit required. But the innovation doesn't stop there. While traditional lenses rely on fixed measurements, AI is paving the way for smart, adaptive lenses. These advanced lenses can automatically adjust their prescription throughout the day based on lighting conditions or the user's visual needs. By analyzing eye movements and focusing patterns, AI algorithms can fine-tune vision in real time for optimal clarity. Even more impressively, AI-powered lenses are being developed to support people with specific visual impairments, offering personalized solutions that go beyond standard prescriptions — all tailored to how they see the world.

2. Physical keys Source: Dmytro Varavin Fumbling with keys is already outdated. Between facial recognition, smartphone-controlled locks, key pads, voice ID, and biometric access, younger generations may never know what a real keys even look like.

3. Plastic credit cards Source: Yazid Nasuha As digital wallets and biometric payments gain ground, the traditional credit card is fading. Meanwhile, generative AI is poised to transform banking by improving fraud detection, enhancing personalization, and even offering AI-powered financial advice — all without a swipe, according to Google Cloud. Some investment banking platforms are already leveraging AI to analyze market data in real time, adjusting strategies on the fly as conditions shift and new insights emerge. This dynamic approach aims to improve long-term investment decisions and deliver better outcomes for clients. A 2024 study by Mercer Investments revealed that 91% of asset managers are either already using AI (54%) or planning to adopt it soon (37%) as part of their investment strategy or research. While many see AI as a key competitive advantage, the real value — especially in generating alpha — will depend on how effectively firms implement and scale these technologies across their operations and decision-making processes.

4. Passwords and pins Source: Abu Hanifah Biometric security is set to replace the forgettable (and hackable) password. Fingerprints, retina scans, and voice authentication offer a safer, simpler way to protect your data and accounts.

5. Overhead power lines Source: Gregory Rodriguez Europe has already begun phasing them out — why not the rest of us? Underground and wireless energy systems are on the horizon, promising fewer outages, better aesthetics, and improved safety. The main obstacle? High cost, but increasingly, it’s not a question of “if,” but “when.”



6. Language barriers Source: Deagreez Real-time translation tools are becoming more accurate by the day. Soon, you’ll be able to speak into your phone in English, and your friend in Rome will hear fluent Italian in your voice. Communication without borders is closer than ever. OpenAI, the company that has created the groundbreaking AI-powered chat bot ChatGPT, has developed an incredible real-time translation tool called GPT-4o. In May 2024, the company showcased the AI translator working in real time translating a conversation between an English speaking individual and a Spanish speaking person in real time. Astonishingly, the participants were able to speak at a normal pace and the AI chatbox picked up on everything perfectly—zero errors. We can’t wait to see what this translator tool can do years from now, as OpenAI continues to advance the technology.

7. Incurable diseases Source: Hit Stop Media AI is accelerating drug discovery, while nanotech and gene therapy offer new hope in fighting cancer, HIV, and other major illnesses. The focus is shifting from treatment to prevention — and one day, these diseases might be managed before symptoms even appear. In February 2022, a team of scientists from New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City made a significant stride in the fight against curing HIV. Reports suggested that they had possibly cured HIV in a female patient for the first time. As previously reported, researchers used “a cutting-edge stem cell transplant method” called the “haplo-cord transplant,” an alternative cancer treatment method that is used for individuals who lack a human leukocyte antigen (HLA) donor. The HLA system is a complex mix of genes and chromosomes that are responsible for regulating the immune system. First, the patient received a transplant of umbilical cord blood from an infant donor that contained enough of the stem cells used to promote a healthy immune system. The cord also contained an HIV-resistant genetic abnormality that has been found in previous cases to block the virus from multiplying in blood cells. Then, the woman received a larger dose or “graft” of adult stem cells from another donor. Upon successfully grafting, the adult stem cells flourish and entirely replace the cord blood cells, in this case, creating a thriving immune system, and helping to cure the disease.

8. Traditional TVs Source: fad1986 Today’s smart TVs are becoming smarter than ever, thanks to advanced AI technology that transforms the way we watch and interact with content. From automatically fine-tuning picture and sound quality to adapting settings based on your environment and viewing habits, AI is redefining the home entertainment experience. Take Samsung’s Vision AI TV, for example. This cutting-edge model uses AI to do more than just display your favorite shows; it brings them to life. AI Picture upscales resolution to deliver stunning clarity and detail, while AI Sound analyzes scenes in real time to enhance dialogue and create immersive, cinema-like audio. Meanwhile, AI Optimization ensures your settings are always just right, adjusting intelligently to suit both your content and surroundings. With features like personalized recommendations and voice control built in, AI-powered TVs aren’t just smart; they’re intuitive. We’re entering an era where science-fiction becomes science fact. From smarter homes to disease-free futures, the changes ahead are exciting — and in some cases, inevitable. The key? Staying curious, informed, and ready to adapt.



