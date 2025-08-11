Style & Fashion

Latto x Apple Bottoms Is The Purrfect Hip-Hop Fashion Collab

Apple Bottoms Is Back — And Latto’s Serving Curves, Confidence And Cheetah Print

Published on August 10, 2025

Latto x Apple Bottoms Capsule Collection
Source: Courtesy / Apple Bottoms

Apple Bottoms is officially back and with a powerful new voice. The iconic early-2000s fashion brand founded by Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly has returned with its first celebrity-designed drop since its relaunch. Apple Bottoms teams up with Atlanta rap star Latto for a bold new capsule collection.

The Latto x Apple Bottoms collaboration dropped August 4th, blending the best of Y2K nostalgia with today’s fearless street style. Known for celebrating curves and body confidence, Apple Bottoms now steps into a new era reimagined by Latto’s Southern style, and unapologetic edge.

“Apple Bottoms was a staple in the culture. Every ‘it girl’ had a pair. Now it’s my turn to bring that feeling back but louder,” Latto said in a press statement. “This collection is for the women who want to be seen, who move with confidence, and who don’t apologize for having curves or opinions.”

Latto x Apple Bottoms Capsule Collection
Source: Courtesy / Apple Bottoms
The collection features standout pieces, including:

The OG Golden Delicious Jean: a mid-rise skinny jean with curve-enhancing embroidery.

The Twill Stretch Pant: all-over cheetah print.

Plush Embellished Pant and Jacket Set: soft velour with rhinestone details.

The collection’s signature look is rooted in hip-hop style but elevated with Latto’s personal touch, including her love of animal prints, coordinated sets, and rich textures.

Michael Saunders of Apple Bottoms noted that the partnership was kismet.

“Latto reached out to us before we even announced the relaunch,” Saunders shared. “She had a vision, and we were excited to bring it to life.”

Latto x Apple Bottoms Capsule Collection
Source: Courtesy / Apple Bottoms

He added that Latto had already been rocking vintage Apple Bottoms pieces, so her connection to the brand was authentic and ahead of the curve.

Apple Bottoms founder Nelly also praised the rapper’s influence.

“Latto’s a force,” he added. “She represents everything Apple Bottoms has always stood for—confidence, edge, and real star power.”

As Latto continues to shape ATL style, this collab marks a new chapter for Apple Bottoms. One that embraces bold femininity, cultural legacy, and the next generation of fashion icons. The limited-edition drop is available exclusively online, with additional pieces set to launch in the coming weeks. Check it out at their website here.

