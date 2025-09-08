Cowgirl Hats & Cosmopolitans: How To Plan The Ultimate Black Girl Bachelorette Weekend In Las Vegas

Courtesy of Shanique Yates

If the day has finally come when your bestie is getting married and has asked you to be their Maid of Honor, look no further – I’ve got the scoop for you.

First things first, this is coming from someone who embodies what they call being a free spirit. While the internet may make it seem like one of those trendy buzzwords, being this way is not for the faint of heart. It isn’t helpful when you have to get eight girls in line to walk a bride across the aisle, but in the words of Maya Angelou, still we rise.

I’d also like to add that all of this has been quite a time crunch for me, as we knew this day was coming. However, my bride finalized plans, asking me to be her Maid of Honor in late January 2025, with the wedding set for Nov. 15, 2025. In true bestie fashion, I accepted the challenge, and when she said she wanted to do a traditional Las Vegas bachelorette, I quickly got in line and we made it happen in July.

One would think that Vegas would be a breeze, I mean, come on, we’ve seen all the movies, from The Hangover to Best Night Ever. If anything, we know that Sin City will offer the most fun and chaotic experience for the bride-to-be. As I was planning, I realized that there’s a need for an authentic guide for Black women looking to make this the ultimate destination for their bachelorette parties.

Here’s my official guide to Las Vegas: Black Women Edition.

Figure out where you’re staying.

For me, we have a bride who is a true girly girl, so I wanted to choose a location that fits her vibe. From previous experience and thorough research, we ultimately landed on the Cosmopolitan, which was extremely helpful in getting us conjoining rooms to accommodate six women.

As an MGM Rewards member, I secured our room at a fairly decent price for Vegas. We landed on a Thursday to Sunday trip, because if you’ve ever been to this city, especially during the brutal summer heat, you know that one only needs a good three days to achieve everything they need to, and boy, was that more than enough time.

Settle on a theme (if that’s your vibe).

Again, considering the bride and the group of women who would be traveling, but mainly keeping our woman of the weekend in mind, we know how much she loves a good theme. With Cowboy Carter still fresh on our minds, we settled for #MeccasLastRodeo.

Ultimately, we had cow print bathing suits for our cabana experience, and our take on rodeo glam for the final night of the trip, which included riding a mechanical bull for $10 at Chayo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar located in the LINQ Hotel. In addition to all things cowgirl, we landed on something blue for our pool party crawl, where we wore shades of the color. Of course, Mecca adorned a white cowgirl bride hat for the duration of the trip, which in itself garnered us lots of free drinks, photo ops, and overall love and good vibes for the bride.

Pre-plan your events.

I mentioned earlier just how much I love being a free spirit and going where the wind blows, but an exception was made for this event, as we were there for a reason and a season.

Courtesy of Shanique Yates

That said, we utilized the batch app (a game changer) to set up the entire weekend, including a section for everyone to add flight details, hotel room costs, parties, and more as we finalized our itinerary.

We’re both the life of the party and ladies of leisure, so our weekend reflected just that. On Thursday, upon our arrival, we made our way to Allē Lounge on 66 inside of Resorts World Las Vegas for bites and drinks to kick off the final rodeo for our girl. The restaurant had a lounge vibe, and we were able to enjoy live music and take in spectacular views.

Immediately after, we surprised her with a party at TAO Asian Bistro & Nightclub, where none other than the Ying Yang Twins had us clapping down to end the first night with a bang.

Another trip activity included a Sin City Pool Tour, which included stops at three different pool parties in the city, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to sing along to some great R&B hits with legendary producer Bryan-Michael Cox at his Drais residency. His event was also the first and only point in Vegas that didn’t feature the traditional EDM music played throughout the city.

Other things we did while in Vegas were enjoy cosmos at the Cosmopolitan, mix and mingle in the casinos, and indulge in lots and lots of tequila shots!

The closer, however, was a poolside cabana at Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ Oasis Pool on our final full day. We were in the Sun Club Cabana, and it was divine, with curtains to pull down to keep the hot sun out and the cool mist breeze in. Our waitress brought great vibes and energy to the space, helping us to pop bottles to celebrate our bride!

Don’t be afraid to set aside some time for yourself.

Being the wingwoman for a wedding is no easy task, so I did not feel guilty at all for booking some me-time at the Lapis Spa in the Fontainebleau. I settled on the Lapis Signature Facial for Saturday morning, when I knew the rest of the ladies would be getting some much-needed shut-eye.

I arrived roughly an hour and a half ahead of my scheduled appointment time to take advantage of the spa amenities, including the Celestial Waters experience, a breath work class in their event sauna, as well as a beautiful stargazing room where I got in a quick nap.

Courtesy of Lapis Spa & Wellness

I feel like the younger version of myself would’ve been content with running myself into the ground for the sake of showing up for someone that I love. Still, in my 30s, I’m learning that it is not a crime to put yourself first. I am so glad that I did so with this experience because it helped me to be fully present on the final day of the trip, ensuring that the bride received the attentiveness she needed, and that all the ladies ended the rodeo on a high note. I would wholeheartedly recommend this.

Remember, it’s about the bride and no one else.

When you’ve got a total of seven girls making their way to Sin City for a bachelorette, emotions can run high, but thankfully, we made it through the weekend unscathed!

As the Maid of Honor, I have learned to set aside any personal feelings and to show up, giving our bride the best experience as she prepares to make her way down the aisle. The bachelorette party is the last hurrah before we make our way to the festivities in November, so while everything did turn out better than expected, I had a lot of nerves going in, with high expectations of making sure everything ran smoothly and we hit all of the small requests she had such as a cabana, quality time with her girls, and great vibes and fun.

Courtesy of Shanique Yates

Now that this is behind us, we look forward to the wedding, which may need a guide of its own for getting a bride down the aisle, but until then, we’ve got you covered on how to make Vegas your official girls’ trip to kick off the wedding countdown.

