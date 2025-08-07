Monica And Anthony 'Ant' Wilson Might’ve Secretly Married
Is Monica Off The Market ‘For Real?’ Singer Sparks Marriage Rumors With Beau Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson
Two hearts. One love. Forever.
That’s how Monica captioned the carousel of photos she dropped on August 4, seemingly announcing her marriage to longtime friend-turned-love Anthony Wilson.
In the Instagram shots, Monica and her new boo radiated with love, style, and a lifetime of matching each other’s fly. Keep scrolling to see the images.
Monica Denise Arnold Is A Whole Wife—She & Anthony Wilson Tie The Knot In An Intimate Courthouse Wedding
The Grammy-winning singer reportedly said “I do” in an intimate ceremony. Viral photos from their wedding day capture the day’s unique vibe, featuring a vintage glam style and flair.
Monica—known to push the limits of fashion—chose black instead of white for her wedding editorial. She shared images with fans on August 3.
The “Boy Is Mine” co-tour star looked breathtaking in a black off-the-shoulder gown that hugged her body and showed off her gorgeous curves. The gown featured sheer mesh panels at the neckline and sleeves, along with simple details.
Bringing in the real wedding-bell drama, Monica topped off her floor-length garment with exaggerated blush-toned feather cuff details from La Pointe that screamed luxe.
She paired the dress and fur with a black mini Hermès Kelly bag, gorgeous lashes, a soft matte nude lip, and cascading jet black waves with face-framing bangs. Her look was a combination of old Hollywood and modern bride—as iconic as Monica is herself.
Anthony matched her energy, wearing a crisp white double-breasted tuxedo jacket with satin lapels, styled with a black bowtie and pants. He elevated his matrimonial moment with a jewel brooch on his lapel and kept his hair close-cut.
A Hip-Hop Power Couple: Monica & Anthony Have Been Dating Since 2023
The couple has been together since late 2023. Anthony, who’s a power player in the entertainment industry (BMF, Chris Brown, etc.) has been Monica’s quiet counterpart. In her words, he’s a partner who lets her be soft.
In an interview with HelloBeautiful, Monica opened up about how this relationship is different:
“When you fall in love with someone that’s been your friend for a very long time, I think it’s different…I’m enjoying being supported. I’m enjoying being really loved in a way that allows me to be a lot softer than I typically am.”
The couple has yet to confirm the wedding, but by the looks of the photos, it was a lovely and intimate moment. Congratulations, Monica and Anthony!
