Monica has reportedly broken up with her longtime boyfriend, C-Murder. The unexpected split comes two months after the “So Gone” singer soft-launched her rumored relationship with music manager Anthony Wilson.

On Dec. 5, the 43-year-old R&B singer took to the comments section of the Shade Room to address her breakup from C-Murder after the outlet shared a video of her attending Nelly’s Black and White Ball with her alleged boo Wilson. Some fans flooded the comments section wondering if C-Murder was still in the star’s life. Monica, affectionately known as Goonica, set the record straight.

“I haven’t said his name in 2 yrs,” Monica penned with several laughing emojis. “Can y’all follow my lead like y’all did when I brought him up? One band, one sound.”

In a subsequent comment, the Georgia native provided more clarity about her split from the incarcerated rapper, who was convicted in 2009 for his alleged role in the shooting death of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. Monica claimed that she was “heartbroken” by C-Murder.

“Well, here it is, in short! I got my heart broken (again), and that’s ok!” she revealed. The matriarch reassured fans that she wasn’t crying over the breakup.

“Learned yet another valuable lesson! I went through it and got over it. Now I can laugh about it! Life continues! I feel great that through it, he represents one day being free! Let’s move forward.”

Monica dated the No Limit rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller, for years before he was convicted.

In the comments section, fans reacted to the news of Monica’s breakup, with many questioning how C-Murder managed to break the star’s heart from behind bars.

“Heartbroken by a man in prison for life?? Who he cheat with? His bunkmate?” one person penned.

Another netizen wrote, “How you get your heart broken by a nigga that’s in jail lol?”

A third fan commented, “Love After Lockup taught me EVERYTHING I need to know. I’m glad she freed herself from them collect calls.”

Monica got a kick out of the commentary but offered a clapback to some internet comedians making fun of her heartache.

“This comment section is everything but half y’all lying! I can tell by your responses when I perform ‘should’ve known better’ LOL. The difference between you and I, is I’m not ashamed! Live, Learn (some lessons twice), Grow! Good Day,” she penned.

In October, romance rumors began swirling about Monica and her rumored boyfriend Wilson, after the latter sent a loving message to the singer for her 43rd birthday.

“Happy birthday, babe,” he captioned a photo of himself snuggled up against the bombshell celeb in his Instagram Story Oct. 24, according to Essence.

Monica replied, “Thank you, my love, you’ve treated me like every day was my birthday.”

In June, the R&B goddess reportedly attended her son Romelo’s basketball game alongside Wilson, the outlet noted. Neither party has confirmed their relationship, but it looks like they are having a good time together.

We’re happy to see Monica living her best life! Do you think she’s in a new relationship with Wilson? Sound off in the comments section.

