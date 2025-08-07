Naomi Osaka Balances Baby And Backhands In Raw New Doc ‘The Second Set’

Naomi Osaka Balances Baby And Backhands In Raw New Doc
This week Tubi shared the first look at a new film that follows the life of one of our most beloved athletes, Naomi Osaka. Continue reading to check out the official trailer of Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, which will premiere exclusively on the platform Sunday, August 24th.
Naomi Osaka: The Second Set chronicles the renowned athlete’s raw return to professional tennis after the birth of her child in July of 2023. The documentary film offers an intimate look into Osaka’s life six months postpartum, as she balances her career with first-time motherhood, making it a love letter to her daughter, Shai.
Naomi Osaka: The Second Set is directed by documentary filmmaker Kat Jayme (The Grizzlie Truth, I’m Just Here for the Riot, Finding Big Country). The documentary is produced by Hana Kuma, the story-driven production company founded by Naomi Osaka and Stuart Duguid, and Nike.
Fulwell Entertainment’s Uninterrupted (founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter) also produced with James, Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron from Uninterrupted serving as executive producers. The documentary features appearances from her mother Tamaki Osaka, her sister Mari Osaka, former coaches, and more.
We’re two weeks away from the release of the documentary. While we wait, check out the official trailer for Naomi Osaka: The Second Set and some first-look images, also. Share your thoughts in the comment section!
1. The Intensity
Source: Tubi
2. Baby Shai
S
ource: Tubi
3. A Mother’s Love
Source: Tubi
4. Support System
Source: Tubi
5. Getting Back To It
Source: Tubi
6. Momma!
Source: Tubi
7. One Of The Goats
Source: Tubi
8. Bonding
Source: Tubi
9. Pure Bliss
Source: Tubi
10. Puttin’ In The Work
Source: Tubi
