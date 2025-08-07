Family & Parenting

How Keke Palmer’s Son Became Her Tiny Teacher

Keke Palmer Talks Joy, Internet Chaos And What Her Son Is Teaching Her: ‘You Are Still You’

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Holiday Inn Express Celebrates National Pancake Day with Keke Palmer and Son
Source: Sara Jaye / Getty

In a recent interview with Parents, multi-hyphenate star Keke Palmer opened up about the transformative power of motherhood and how her son, Leo, is teaching her invaluable life lessons every day.

From setting boundaries to prioritizing joy, the actress, singer, and podcast host shared a refreshingly honest glimpse into her evolving journey as a working mom. Reflecting on her signature joyful spirit, Keke said it initially came as a form of survival while navigating the entertainment industry.

Related Stories

“My joyful spirit was a rebellion to some of the constraints I felt growing up,” she explained. She notes that over time, joy became less about coping and more about embodiment.

“Even if things are never going to be perfect,” she adds. “Why not choose the one that makes me happy?”

Palmer is also clear about how motherhood reshaped her priorities. “[Leo made me] realize what is the most important thing,” she shared. Amid the demands of showbiz, he’s helped her tune into her inner self.

“Don’t feel guilt,” she offers reassurance to fellow working parents. “Your child is your child because you were meant to be their parent. It takes a village.”

Keke also highlighted the emotional growth that comes with parenting. According to Palmer, her two-year-old son has emotional intelligence and boundaries that surpass most adults.

RELATED CONTENT: Hot Girl Summer Certified: 15 Of The Baddest Black Bachelorettes We’re Crushing On

“My son has boundaries with me,” she revealed, noting that Leo communicates his comfort levels clearly at a young age. “He’ll say, ‘Not right now,’ and it’s made me be like, I need to be more like that.”

It’s a powerful lesson in respecting autonomy and practicing self-awareness.

“They always say having a child teaches you to reparent yourself,” she added.

Despite viral internet fame and the pressures of public life, Keke remains grounded. She talks about how the Internet can be fickle. One day it loves you and the next it ridicules you.

“The internet is so funny like that,” Keke notes. “You just have to go with the flow.”

 As she continues to evolve both personally and professionally, she ensures she appreciates each of her phases.

“You are still you, no matter how many evolutions,” she concludes. “I’m still growing.”

Whether she’s on screen or at home, Keke’s journey is a beautiful reminder that joy, healing, and growth are always within reach. Often, they can be led by the tiny teachers in our lives.

Read the full interview via Parents here.

RELATED CONTENT: Stage Queens: 10 Black Women Who Shut It Down As Award Show Hosts

Related Tags

keke palmer motherhood

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close