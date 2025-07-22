Breonna Taylor Was Not ‘Expendable’—Judge Sentences Ex-Officer To 33 Months, Blasts DOJ’s 1-Day Proposal As ‘Inappropriate’

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

As previously reported, the Department of Justice under Donald Trump asked that former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison only be sentenced to one day in prison for recklessly firing 10 rounds during the fatal raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment. None of Hankison’s rounds struck Taylor, or anyone else, fortunately, but he is still culpable for his wanton behavior. That the DOJ would attempt to excuse it speak volumes about not only their disregard for public safety but also its apathy towards both Breonna and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Not shocking, but still just as infuriating and disappointing.

Fortunately, there are still powers that be in this country who believe in justice, consistency, and accountability. According to AP News, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings is one of those people. Judge Jennings summarily dismissed the suggestion that 24 hours in prison is suitable and handed Hankison 33 months in prison with an additional three years of supervised release.

The judge, who presided over two of Hankison’s trials, expressed disappointment with a sentencing recommendation by federal prosecutors last week, saying the Justice Department was treating Hankison’s actions as “an inconsequential crime” and said some of its arguments were “incongruous and inappropriate.”

Following the verdict, ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump released a bittersweet response:

“While today’s sentence is not what we had hoped for –– nor does it fully reflect the severity of the harm caused –– it is more than what the Department of Justice sought. That, in itself, is a statement. The jury found Brett Hankison guilty, and that verdict deserved to be met with real accountability. “Tamika Palmer asked for a sentence consistent with federal guidelines and the law. We respect the court’s decision, but we will continue to call out the DOJ’s failure to stand firmly behind Breonna’s rights and the rights of every Black woman whose life is treated as expendable.”

Now, Hankison can go sit his “blue life” in a cell for three years.

