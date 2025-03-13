Civil Rights & Social Justice

Breonna Taylor Remembered Five Years After Her Tragic Killing

Say Her Name — Breonna Taylor’s Friends & Family Reflect 5 Years After Her Tragic Killing

Published on March 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The

Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty

Breonna Taylor was one of the catalysts for the most widespread protest movements in modern times. Her death at the hands of Louisville, Kentucky, police officers alongside the public execution of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin sparked enough anger and outrage to incite millions of Americans into the streets to demand justice.

RELATED CONTENT: The Lasting Impact Of #SayHerName For Black Women And Girls — 10 Years Later

March 13, 2020, five years ago today, marks Breonna’s last day here in the physical form, but the memories she created with her loved ones remain forever. 19th News had the privilege of speaking with Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer about her daughter, the bond they shared, and some of her fondest memories. One of these is how dedicated Breonna was to learning the craft of hair care and styling.

Louisville Prepares For Possible Unrest As Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case Nears

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

“She loved just taking care of herself and how she looked,” her mother, Tamika Palmer, said in an interview last week. Palmer laughed as she recalled a photo from her daughter’s beautician that popped up recently as a social media memory, with Taylor proudly showing off a rare short hairstyle.

“She just was so happy, she was so just in awe of herself and her hair that day,” Palmer said. “I just remember her energy and her spirit and her smile.”

That spirit and smile were stolen from Palmer when then-officer Myles Cosgrove discharged his firearm recklessly after attempting to serve a no-knock warrant based on falsified information.

US-CRIME-JUSTICE-POLICE

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

 

While the civil rights protests certainly dominated the headlines in 2020, the world was also in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which added additional difficulty when dealing with a tragedy like Breonna’s death. Almost 60 agonizing days went by before the story broke nationally.

“It was hard to get answers, it was hard to get people to help, it was hard to have a funeral,” Palmer said. “It was the beginning of a terrible time for us. We were so consumed with learning about the pandemic. For the world to continue on, as if she didn’t matter, was heartbreaking.”

The Courier-Journal spoke to some of Breonna’s close friends, including her best friend Erinicka Hunter who made Taylor the godmother of her daughter Erin who is now 13-years-old.

“I know if (Breonna) would see Erin right now, she’d just cry, because she’s all grown up,” Hunter said. “She’s so mature, and she’d really love who she is becoming.”

People protest a Kentucky grand jurys indictment of one of three police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor, but not for her death

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Elysia Bowman, another friend, recalls mornings when Breonna would shake her awake to go to school, encouraging her to take pride in her education and chase her ambitions.

“I think about all those years, and just knowing her, and how she was,” Bowman said, still stunned at the loss. “And then what happened to her, and the way it happened was tragic and really messed up. It makes you think, ‘dang, she really was an angel on Earth.’”

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of Breonna Taylor’s loved ones, who are still grieving and processing the pain of losing her to such avoidable violence.

RELATED CONTENT: Justice For Breonna Taylor Must Include Justice For Kenneth Walker, The Man Who Loved Her

Related Tags

Breonna Taylor female victims of police brutality police brutality say her name Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close