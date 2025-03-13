Say Her Name — Breonna Taylor’s Friends & Family Reflect 5 Years After Her Tragic Killing

Breonna Taylor was one of the catalysts for the most widespread protest movements in modern times. Her death at the hands of Louisville, Kentucky, police officers alongside the public execution of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin sparked enough anger and outrage to incite millions of Americans into the streets to demand justice.

RELATED CONTENT: The Lasting Impact Of #SayHerName For Black Women And Girls — 10 Years Later

March 13, 2020, five years ago today, marks Breonna’s last day here in the physical form, but the memories she created with her loved ones remain forever. 19th News had the privilege of speaking with Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer about her daughter, the bond they shared, and some of her fondest memories. One of these is how dedicated Breonna was to learning the craft of hair care and styling.