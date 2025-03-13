Say Her Name — Breonna Taylor’s Friends & Family Reflect 5 Years After Her Tragic Killing

Breonna Taylor Remembered Five Years After Her Tragic Killing
Breonna Taylor was one of the catalysts for the most widespread protest movements in modern times. Her death at the hands of Louisville, Kentucky, police officers alongside the public execution of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin sparked enough anger and outrage to incite millions of Americans into the streets to demand justice.
March 13, 2020, five years ago today, marks Breonna’s last day here in the physical form, but the memories she created with her loved ones remain forever. 19th News had the privilege of speaking with Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer about her daughter, the bond they shared, and some of her fondest memories. One of these is how dedicated Breonna was to learning the craft of hair care and styling.
“I think about all those years, and just knowing her, and how she was,” Bowman said, still stunned at the loss. “And then what happened to her, and the way it happened was tragic and really messed up. It makes you think, ‘dang, she really was an angel on Earth.’”
Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of Breonna Taylor’s loved ones, who are still grieving and processing the pain of losing her to such avoidable violence.
