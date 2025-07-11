When Black Women Speak, The System Shrugs: What the Diddy Verdict Tells Us [Op-Ed]

Source: Mychal Watts

Time and time again, the system has failed Black women, and when it comes to the recent allegations and case brought against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the sentiment is no different.

I want to preface this article by saying that two things can be true: my introduction to hip-hop on my own terms occurred during the rise of Bad Boys Records in the 1990s. There was once a time when I wanted to be a part of the label, because I thought the energy was so infectious and exciting, a reminder that larger-than-life dreams were possible.

Despite rumors about his behavior behind the scenes, I had long admired Diddy for his ability to bring out the best in people. We saw it through acts like the Notorious B.I.G. and Mase, as well as with groups like Day 26 and Danity Kane—although it was evident during the Making the Band days that he could be a little egotistical.

While I long adored what he represented in terms of Black excellence, and the glitz and glamor of making it as a star, I do not condone or support any behavior where people have been harmed, whether it’s mentally or physically.

When Cassie Ventura broke her silence in November 2023, I remember it vividly. I had laid down for a nap at my nana’s house during a visit home to Virginia, and when I woke up, I had dozens of messages asking about my thoughts on the matter.

As a Black woman, my stance will always be to support other Black women, period. Furthermore, as a victim of sexual assault myself, I have an even softer spot for women who, unfortunately, can say they’ve experienced the same.

I applaud Cassie and the other women who have come forward because it’s no easy feat, and now my heart aches for them following a verdict that seemingly holds this man partially accountable for some of the vile allegations that have been brought against him.

What Was The Verdict?

According to CBS News, Diddy was convicted of two counts of prostitution-related charges, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He was acquitted of the more serious charges, which included racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, and is set to remain in detention as he awaits sentencing, now set for Oct. 3.

The Message It Sends To The Culture

It would be remiss not to discuss the greatness of hip-hop without acknowledging some of its darker moments. This is one of them.

No matter how one feels about the outcome of the Diddy trial, the things heard throughout the various testimonies, including one from Cassie while she was just over eight months pregnant with her third child, cannot be undone.

For me, this echoes the concern of many women, Black women specifically, who never speak out against their abusers, not only out of fear that they’ll retaliate and do something awful, but when the deed is done by a man with power and the stature of someone like Diddy, it’s hard to tell whether justice will ever fully be served.

The case reinforces that powerful men are often untouchable and plays a role in the many victims who walk around with the burden of what it means to be sexually assaulted. At the same time, the alleged abuser continues to live their lives, basking in the glory of what it means to be a power player in the game of life.

Whether that power manifests as money or, in my case, the hierarchy of the family structure, it still plays a factor in the silence that women often carry with them to the very end. One that becomes a silent killer, becoming the underlying cause of chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders.

Those suppressed emotions and the often spoken and unspoken expectation to be strong and resilient also lead to ailments that aren’t always visible, such as depression and anxiety.

With the case of Diddy, it’s hard to say where we go from here, but what I do know is that, once again. we are here thanks to bravery of women like Cassie and women who’ve come before her like former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon, who chronicled her allegations of sexual assault against another hip-hop mogul, Russell Simmons, in the HBO Max documentary, On the Record.

We still have a very long way to go, and I would be lying if I said we were a step closer to uncovering some of the ills that are all too often associated with men in power.

