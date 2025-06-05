No Justice, No Tears: Why Black Women Aren’t Mourning Telvin Osborne’s Killer Going Free [Op-Ed]

Source: Burke County Sheriff’s Office / Burke County Sheriff’s Office

In late May, a grand jury in Burke County, Georgia, dismissed charges against 25-year-old Hannah Cobb, who, in February, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, 30-year-old Telvin Osborne. It was a case that had immediately drawn attention from bloggers and others on social media, largely because Cobb’s story as to how she ended up fatally shooting her boyfriend appeared to be inconsistent, leading people to doubt it was the freak accident she initially claimed it was. And, of course, since Cobb is a white woman and Osborne is a Black man, the fear that the justice system would fail the victim loomed large — that is, until internet sleuths began to unearth Osborne’s old tweets, which made it clear his disdain for Black women.

But before we get into all that, let’s go over Cobb’s case. As we previously reported, at around 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 23, Burke County sheriff’s deputies found Osborne’s body in the master bedroom of the couple’s home with a single gunshot wound in his chest. Cobb, who was arrested on Feb. 25, claimed she was cleaning her gun and “it accidentally went off,” but that story soon shifted.

From 11 Alive:

Although Cobb stated it was an accident, the Burke County sheriff told the Augusta station that Osborne’s death was not classified as accidental and that both Osborne and Cobb had been drinking. The sheriff also said there was an altercation before the shooting. Cobb was eventually charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and arrested. She was granted a $25,000 bond under conditions. A March hearing revealed conflicting accounts in the deadly shooting of Osborne, WRDW/WAGT reported. Ring camera footage showed Cobb telling Osborne to leave. She later told investigators he returned with a knife and threatened her. Prosecutors said she locked him out, received threatening texts, and fled to the bathroom. When he forced his way in, she allegedly fired one shot.

So, on April 24, the case was presented to a grand jury, which returned with a “no bill” decision, meaning there would be no charges.

The suspect in a Burke County fatal shooting won’t be facing charges, a grand jury has decided. District Attorney Jared Williams told News 12 on Friday that a grand jury returned a “no bill” for Hannah G. Cobb, who was arrested Feb. 25 on a charge of felony involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, Telvin Osborne, 30. The case was presented to a grand jury on April 24, but the grand jury decided not to pursue formal charges. That doesn’t necessarily mean formal charges can’t be filed later, but Williams appears inclined to follow the grand jury’s lead. Source: Instagram

After the decision was handed down last Friday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office released a statement addressing “rumors circulating on social media regarding potential rioting in Waynesboro” that night.

“It is important to understand that the grand jury is a legal body tasked with hearing all evidence presented in a case before reaching a decision. While we recognize that this outcome may be upsetting or unpopular to some, we strongly urge everyone to refrain from actions that could further harm our community,” the statement read. “The Burke County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting all citizens and visitors in our county. Any acts of violence or rioting will not be tolerated and will be handled accordingly under the law.”

As it turned out, there were no reported riots that night or any night since. In fact, there weren’t any reported protests on Osborne’s behalf at all.

It’s hard to say why the story of Hannah Cobb and Telvin Osborne never gained the same traction as similar stories, such as that of Christian “Toby” Obumseli, who was fatally stabbed inside a luxury apartment building, One Paraiso, in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood on April 3, 2022, by his white girlfriend, Courtney Clenney. Cobb and Osborne’s case could have polarized America the same way Karmelo Anthony’s story has, but it never really took root in mainstream news the same way.

As far as getting attention from the Black collective, the couple’s story was doomed from the start, because once Black women found out that Osborne reportedly made several disparaging tweets about Black women over the years, including a comment that he’d “rather sleep with a dog than a Black woman,” they let it be known early on that they would be minding their own business instead of going to bat for a “self-hating” Black man.