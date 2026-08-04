Ladies, Put The Little Black Dress Away — Dating Expert Reveals The One Color Most Likely To Land You A Second Date

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Figuring out what to wear on a first date can be nerve-wracking. You want to make a great impression, but where do you begin? According to dating expert Maria Avgitidis, the colors you choose can significantly influence how you’re perceived, some shades help you stand out in the best way, while others might actually work against you if you’re hoping for a second date.

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During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Maria claimed that green was the perfect color for women looking to leave a mark on their first night out with a potential romance. According to the dating expert, green gives off an inviting and positive aura and will have your date dishing out compliments left and right.

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“This strategy makes sense in terms of color theory. Green is vibrant, it’s welcoming, it literally means ‘go’ across cultures and it’s associated with life, growth, luck, and health,” Maria explained. “Who wouldn’t want to spend time with someone wordlessly exuding these characteristics?”