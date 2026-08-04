Subscribe
Close
Relationships

The One Color Most Likely To Land You A Second Date

Ladies, Put The Little Black Dress Away — Dating Expert Reveals The One Color Most Likely To Land You A Second Date

According to dating expert Maria Avgitidis, the colors you choose can significantly influence how you're perceived, some shades help you stand out in the best way, while others might actually work against you if you're hoping for a second date.

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beautiful woman profile and man behind her
Source: Serhii Mazur / Getty

Figuring out what to wear on a first date can be nerve-wracking. You want to make a great impression, but where do you begin? According to dating expert Maria Avgitidis, the colors you choose can significantly influence how you’re perceived, some shades help you stand out in the best way, while others might actually work against you if you’re hoping for a second date.

What should women wear on a first date?

RELATED CONTENT: Social Media Weighs In On Who Should Foot The Bill On A First Date

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Maria claimed that green was the perfect color for women looking to leave a mark on their first night out with a potential romance. According to the dating expert, green gives off an inviting and positive aura and will have your date dishing out compliments left and right. 

First, Date, Maria Avgitidis, clothing, wear, color
Source: LaylaBird

“This strategy makes sense in terms of color theory. Green is vibrant, it’s welcoming, it literally means ‘go’ across cultures and it’s associated with life, growth, luck, and health,” Maria explained. “Who wouldn’t want to spend time with someone wordlessly exuding these characteristics?” 

What should men wear on a first date?

For men, Maria encouraged fellas to ditch that boring white T-shirt and go for something a little more unexpected, like a lilac dress shirt or lilac pants. According to the Agape Match CEO and founder, “Light purple generally gives off a friendly vibe, and women in particular like it when men seem approachable and safe — like they could be friends.”

So, what colors should you avoid on a first date? According to Maria, black, grey, and dull white T-shirts are a definite no. She explained that these shades are “a missed opportunity to spark a positive feeling” when meeting someone new. Interestingly, her advice contrasts with a 2018 field study that found both men and women wore more red and black clothing during actual dates—possibly to boost their attractiveness or signal romantic interest. However, the study itself noted that more research is needed to confirm the accuracy of those findings.

Photo of attractive happy man wear stylish outfit raise eyes up look empty space isolated on yellow color background
Source: Deagreez

In the meantime, make the most of what’s already in your closet. If you don’t have a standout green dress or a lilac sweater, Maria recommended opting for blue or yellow, both great choices to brighten the mood. And while red is often seen as bold and sexy, she suggests saving that red dress for a second date. 

“Red is not the right color for a first date when you’re just trying to get to know someone and possibly start a relationship down the road,” she added. 

Ultimately, the most important thing is to wear whatever makes you feel confident and comfortable on your first date.

RELATED CONTENT: Nail That First Date: Tips To Keep It Fun, Flirty And Far From Cringe

Related Tags

Colors date first Maria Avgitidis Newsletter
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Cardi B Visits Pacha

Cardi B’s Latest Hair Looks Are Bright, Bold, And So Freakin' Good

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrities Attend The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 6

Coco Jones Is A Whole Wife! Get A Preview Of Her Wedding Day Nuptials With Donovan Mitchell

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris

Grand Hustle Heart Eyes! T.I. And Tiny Celebrate Sweet 16th Wedding Anniversary With A Romantic Vow Renewal

Bossip
Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship

Jumping The Broom! Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell Are Officially Married, Matchmakers Russell & Ciara Attend Star-Studded Ceremony

Bossip
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
Three portraits of a person with an afro hairstyle wearing different outfits and accessories.
25 Items
Hair  |  Shannon Dawson

Afro Angels — 25 Women That Made The Afro ICONIC!

Comments
Portrait of smiling young couple sitting on bed
14 Items
Relationships  |  Julia Austin

Not Just Sex—14 Signs He’s Not Just Sleeping With You, He’s Falling For You

Comments
BET Media House 2026
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Weso

‘D—k Little As Hell’ — Alleged Ari Fletcher Sex Tape Leaks Online, Finesse2Tymes Adds Fuel To The Fire

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close