The One Color Most Likely To Land You A Second Date
Ladies, Put The Little Black Dress Away — Dating Expert Reveals The One Color Most Likely To Land You A Second Date
Figuring out what to wear on a first date can be nerve-wracking. You want to make a great impression, but where do you begin? According to dating expert Maria Avgitidis, the colors you choose can significantly influence how you’re perceived, some shades help you stand out in the best way, while others might actually work against you if you’re hoping for a second date.
What should women wear on a first date?
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During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Maria claimed that green was the perfect color for women looking to leave a mark on their first night out with a potential romance. According to the dating expert, green gives off an inviting and positive aura and will have your date dishing out compliments left and right.
“This strategy makes sense in terms of color theory. Green is vibrant, it’s welcoming, it literally means ‘go’ across cultures and it’s associated with life, growth, luck, and health,” Maria explained. “Who wouldn’t want to spend time with someone wordlessly exuding these characteristics?”
What should men wear on a first date?
For men, Maria encouraged fellas to ditch that boring white T-shirt and go for something a little more unexpected, like a lilac dress shirt or lilac pants. According to the Agape Match CEO and founder, “Light purple generally gives off a friendly vibe, and women in particular like it when men seem approachable and safe — like they could be friends.”
So, what colors should you avoid on a first date? According to Maria, black, grey, and dull white T-shirts are a definite no. She explained that these shades are “a missed opportunity to spark a positive feeling” when meeting someone new. Interestingly, her advice contrasts with a 2018 field study that found both men and women wore more red and black clothing during actual dates—possibly to boost their attractiveness or signal romantic interest. However, the study itself noted that more research is needed to confirm the accuracy of those findings.
In the meantime, make the most of what’s already in your closet. If you don’t have a standout green dress or a lilac sweater, Maria recommended opting for blue or yellow, both great choices to brighten the mood. And while red is often seen as bold and sexy, she suggests saving that red dress for a second date.
“Red is not the right color for a first date when you’re just trying to get to know someone and possibly start a relationship down the road,” she added.
Ultimately, the most important thing is to wear whatever makes you feel confident and comfortable on your first date.
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