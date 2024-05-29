MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media user Im6footseven gave his take on a viral video posted online on April 16. In the video, a man details an incident in which he was invited out on a date with a woman and asked to foot the entire $320 bill.

The original video began with the anonymous man on the date describing the situation. He said, “All right, so let me get this straight. You invited me out to dinner? That was not my idea. It was your idea, right? I’m offering to pay half, but you want me to pay the whole thing, right?”

The woman said, “I shouldn’t have to pay anything. Yeah, I invited you out, but I shouldn’t have to pay.”

The original poster looked confused and continued, “I shouldn’t even have to do the gentlemanly thing and pay half of it.”

“You’re the man; you have to pay the bill…says me. It doesn’t have to be written [in a book]; it’s just a rule. You pay the whole bill, or you sleep on the couch,” the woman replied.

“I ain’t even trying to go to your house. I’m trying to go home,” he decided. The video concluded with the man telling the camera that the woman ordered the majority of the food and that he wasn’t going to pay for her stuff. He told her she should “wash some dishes” to pay off the bill.

Im6footseven gave his opinion on the interaction. He said, “Don’t come for me, please. This is just my opinion. As a man, we should pick up the tab — the majority of the time, but if someone invites you to dinner, they should pay or at least go half.”

He continued, “ If someone invites you, it doesn’t matter if it’s a woman or a man; they should pay half. That’s just my take on it. Forget the whole relationship thing; this goes along with anything.”

He gave a more applicable example outside of a first-date setting. He began, “Imagine your friends inviting you to come to Cancun. You were just on your couch minding your business. You had no intentions of going to Cancun, but they invited you. I expect them to pay for me if they invite me—maybe that’s a little extreme, but y’all get the point.”

What do y’all think? Should he have paid?