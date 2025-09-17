Hollywood’s Steamy Scenes Are Fake—Here’s 4 Ways To Make Real Sex Hotter

Source: Riska

If you’re trying to recreate that steamy sex scene from your favorite romance film, think again. Intimacy coordinators Jessica Steinrock and Neha Vyaso say it could be dangerous to place unrealistic pressure on our sex lives by replicating what we see on the big screen.

During an interview with Allure published April 18, Steinrock and Vyaso—who both work on the set of big TV and film projects, ensuring the safety of actors during intimate scenes—shared several tips on how to strengthen pleasure with your partner in real life.

RELATED CONTENT: Halle Berry Questions Her Best Actress Oscar 23 Years Later As The Lone Black Winner — ‘Did It Matter?’

1. Stop comparing your sex life to what you see onscreen.

Source: skynesher / Getty

According to Steinrock, the first step to improving your sex life is to stop comparing the mind-blowing intimacy you see in big movies to your personal sex life at home. According to the intimacy coordinator, sex on TV shows and films aren’t designed with pleasure in mind.

“It is rather on what looks good for the camera, which is the complete opposite of what happens in real life.”

Ultimately, these scenes were crafted to serve the story and script. They’re fictional and shouldn’t influence how we show up in our real-life intimate relationships, explained Steinrock, who’s worked on the set of major TV shows like Netflix’s Yellowjackets.

“Television is story and fantasy, and real life is not that. Even the most authentically portrayed scene of intimacy is going to be different than real life.”