Kyren Lacy, Former LSU Wide Receiver, Dies By Suicide During Shocking Police Chase — ‘Hurt. Broken. Devastated.’

The sports world is still reeling from the news that 24-year-old former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy died by suicide under some very heartbreaking circumstances.

According to ESPN, Harris County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of Lacy after they received a 911 call from a woman related to Lacy claiming that he had discharged his firearm during a heated dispute on Saturday evening. The chase ended when Lacy’s vehicle crashed, and when officers approached to arrest him, they found him deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At the time of this incident, ESPN notes that Lacy was on $151,000 bail for a December car accident that killed a 78-year-old man. Lacy allegedly fled the scene without attempting to render aid or call for help.

Louisiana State University released the following public statement in reaction the Lacy’s passing, via ESPN:

“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy,” LSU said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”

NFL star Malik Nabers of the New York Giants took to Instagram to express his heartbreak and disbelief that his close friend and former LSU teammate was gone:

Pain. Numb. Sad. Sorrowful. Downcast. Hurt. Broken. Devastated. Empty. Miserable. So this how it feels huh!! To lose a part of yo heart g. Damn you loved unconditionally. You put a smile on everyone’s face ig we forgot to give you the same smile. When we had that talk before dat game I made history, I realized we was twins across Louisiana tryna get it the same way fo Damn man I just gave u the tightest hug ever when I saw u bruh& why you ain’t call leek brudda, yk Thad you bruh whatever u needed!! Dude ya f**** hurt me bruh!!! This the first day of my life I felt the world go by slower then it ever did eg eg I can play back every memory in my head and you saying I ain’t gone be able to joce wit ya nomo??!!! WHAT? You serious 2??

Sunday, Lacy’s father Kenny Lace posted a heartfelt message to parents on Facebook:

Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” he wrote on the social media platform. “Don’t be cool with ‘I’m Alright, or I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small. “Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here. This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it.

