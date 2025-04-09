Cassie To Testify Using Real Name In Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial: X Users Applaud Her Bravery

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Diddy’s sexual assault accusers have steadily exposed the Hip-Hop super producer’s alleged behavior, but several have hit speed bumps refusing to give up their anonymity.

But Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s first accuser, has not only triggered his downfall, but will now take the stand.

TMZ reports that Ventura, known as “Victim-1,” will testify under her real name against Diddy in his racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution case.

In the motion filed April 4, three other victims will tell their stories but opted to conceal their identities, citing their own safety.

“Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial,” the filing reads.

The new indictment includes two more charges of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, infamously known as freak offs, where he used “force, threats of force and coercion” to get them to participate.

Ventura first made headlines in November 2023 in a bombshell lawsuit accusing her longtime boyfriend, Diddy, of a decade-long “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.”

A day later, the case was settled on undisclosed terms. Still, it did open the door for other alleged victims to come forward, which, according to the Washington Post, could materialize to upwards of 100 lawsuits stemming from his actions throughout the 2000s.

The following May, Ventura’s abuse was brought up again when a 2016 surveillance video of Diddy beating her in the hallways of a California hotel was obtained by CNN.

He later apologized, saying, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab.”

See how social media is reacting to Cassie’s brave decision to take a stand during the trial, which is set to begin May 5.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Baby, It’s You!’ Cassie Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Alex Fine

1.