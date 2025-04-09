Crime

Cassie To Testify Using Real Name In Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial

Cassie To Testify Using Real Name In Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial: X Users Applaud Her Bravery

Published on April 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 10

US-COURT-ASSAULT-RAP-SEANCOMBS

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Diddy’s sexual assault accusers have steadily exposed the Hip-Hop super producer’s alleged behavior, but several have hit speed bumps refusing to give up their anonymity.

But Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s first accuser, has not only triggered his downfall, but will now take the stand. 

TMZ reports that Ventura, known as “Victim-1,” will testify under her real name against Diddy in his racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution case. 

In the motion filed April 4, three other victims will tell their stories but opted to conceal their identities, citing their own safety. 

“Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial,” the filing reads. 

The new indictment includes two more charges of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, infamously known as freak offs, where he used “force, threats of force and coercion” to get them to participate. 

Ventura first made headlines in November 2023 in a bombshell lawsuit accusing her longtime boyfriend, Diddy, of a decade-long “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.”

A day later, the case was settled on undisclosed terms. Still, it did open the door for other alleged victims to come forward, which, according to the Washington Post, could materialize to upwards of 100 lawsuits stemming from his actions throughout the 2000s.

The following May, Ventura’s abuse was brought up again when a 2016 surveillance video of Diddy beating her in the hallways of a California hotel was obtained by CNN. 

He later apologized, saying, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab.”

See how social media is reacting to Cassie’s brave decision to take a stand during the trial, which is set to begin May 5.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Baby, It’s You!’ Cassie Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Alex Fine

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED CONTENT: Cassie’s Attorney Issues Statement After CNN Releases Video Of Diddy Viciously Attacking Her

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Related Tags

Cassie cassie ventura Diddy sean "diddy" combs sex trafficking
More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close