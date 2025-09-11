Hot Hack: Why Reheating Rice, Pasta, And Potatoes Could Help You Lose Weight

Source: JulPo

Health experts suggest that cooking, refrigerating, and then reheating carbs like rice, pasta, and potatoes can help prevent blood sugar spikes and may aid in weight management. This is because the process alters the starch in these foods, creating resistant starch, which helps regulate blood sugar levels, according to Healthline.

This unique process, known as starch retrogradation, occurs when starches undergo changes in structure during cooking or heating. When these starches are cooled, they form a new structure that is resistant to digestion, meaning they pass through the intestines without being broken down by the body.

Studies show that resistant starch can offer various health benefits, including improved carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, better body weight management, and enhanced gut health. Additionally, resistant starch acts as a prebiotic, supporting intestinal function.

To put it simply, regular starches are broken down into glucose and absorbed by the body, leading to a rise in blood sugar after eating. However, resistant starch, even after reheating, remains resistant to digestion. This process can increase the amount of resistant starch in foods like potatoes, rice, and pasta, offering potential health advantages.

Refrigerating your favorite starch-resistant carbs can lower their caloric content.

Freezing or cooling your favorite starch-resistant carbs in the fridge can also alter their caloric content thanks to the starch retrogradation process. According to Ohio State Health & Discovery, the refrigeration time for starch-resistant foods like potatoes, brown rice, and legumes can vary, but they should generally be left in the fridge for at least 24 hours to reach their peak-resistant starch content.

On average, resistant starch contains slightly more than half the calories of regular starch, providing about 2.5 calories per gram, compared to four calories per gram in regular starch. Interestingly, some carbs naturally contain high amounts of resistant starch without needing to be cooked and refrigerated. Including both naturally occurring and modified-resistant starches in your diet can offer the energy benefits of carbs while helping to maintain more stable and consistent blood sugar levels. Some examples of foods from both groups include whole wheat pasta, whole-grain breads like pumpernickel or sourdough, and oats or barley.

What are some of your favorite starch-resistant foods? Tell us in the comments section.

