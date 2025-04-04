Disney Dreamers Academy Celebrates 18 Years Of Inspiration With A Magical Commencement

Source: Disney Dreamers Academy

A star-studded lineup of mentors and talented students gathered in Orlando, Florida, on March 30 to mark the culmination of the 18th annual Disney Dreamers Academy, which took place from March 26 to March 30 this year. The event welcomed 100 exceptional young individuals, each brimming with ambition, excitement, and dreams for the future.

They were energized by powerful mentors, business leaders, and educators, who helped them to fulfill their career dreams through exciting workshops, classes, and one-on-one help honing valuable skills like networking and dressing for success—tools that will ultimately empower them to stand out in the workplace with confidence. Throughout the four-day event, participants enjoyed complimentary airfare, hotel accommodations, and theme park tickets for themselves and a parent or guardian.

At the enchanting commencement ceremony held at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday, the students were celebrated for successfully completing the program. Some were even selected for an exclusive opportunity to travel from Orlando to Los Angeles. A group of celebrity mentors who guided the students throughout the program joined the festivities, offering ongoing support, inspiration, and encouragement. This year’s impressive lineup of mentors included Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams, radio personality Rickey Smiley, and actors David and Tamela Mann from Meet The Browns, among others, all in attendance to honor and celebrate the exceptional achievements of the students.

Williams—who hosted the event on Sunday and served as the program’s official DREAMbassador—congratulated all of the participants during his commencement speech, praising them for their efforts and growth.

“This has been such an incredible weekend—and what I’ve seen in you all is nothing short of extraordinary,” the actor told the outstanding students. “You’re all going to go out into the world and make big, incredible strides, and it’s been so cool to watch the way your paths are already starting to take shape. Look, I might not be a teacher in real life, but I do play one on TV, and if I know one thing, it’s the power of mentorship.”

Among the standout moments, two students—Sydney Gilmore from Arlington, TX, and Zane Stevenson from Manvel, TX—were personally invited by Williams to visit the set of Abbott Elementary. Williams offered them an unforgettable opportunity.

Another remarkable student, Colin Sproles from Little Rock, Arkansas, was named Disney Dreamer of the Year by his peers and judges. As part of his prestigious honor, Sproles—the student body president of Little Rock Central High School—also received a special trip back to Walt Disney World with his family, courtesy of Delta Airlines, and a Disney Cruise Line voyage, celebrating his leadership, inspiration, and relentless pursuit of his dreams.

Students were also presented with a class ring, symbolizing their commitment to the Disney Dreamers Academy program. But the surprises didn’t stop there. Several students were selected for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore their career goals outside of the program. Alex Onwuli from Houston, Texas, will embark on a one-of-a-kind educational trip with National Geographic to Washington, D.C. Tristian Williams from Pompano Beach, Florida, will experience the thrill of weightlessness during the Zero-G Astronaut Experience. Meanwhile, Charlie Arnold from Phillipsburg, New Jersey, will further his filmmaking journey with a private tour of Dolby Studios in Hollywood, California.

Congrats to the Disney Dreamers Academy class of 2025!

