‘This Is How We Change The Game’ — Feb. 28 Economic Blackout Takes Aim At Big Business

Many Americans are aiming to make their voices heard through their wallets — courtesy of an upcoming boycott targeting major retailers on the heels of recent continuous inflation and DEI rollback policies.

The Economic Blackout, set for Friday, Feb. 28, is calling on consumers to halt the purchase of goods and services at major retailers and is organized by The People’s Union USA, CBS News reported.

Created by John Schwartz, The People’s Union describes its mission as “fairness, economic justice and real systemic change,” according to the organization’s website.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Attacks DEI — 10 Companies Now Scaling Back Their Diversity Programs

Love Civil Rights & Social Justice? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We are NOT a political party, we are a movement for ALL people, regardless of race, gender, religion, or political affiliation. Our goal is to unite Americans against the corruption and greed that has kept us struggling for decades,” the organization says.

As for why Feb. 28 was the chosen date of action, The People’s Union USA explains that “February 28 is a symbolic start to economic resistance, a day where we show corporations and politicians that we control the economy. The date itself is not tied to any historical event, it is the beginning of something bigger.”

While many have become increasingly frustrated with major retailers that have rolled back DEI policies in recent weeks due to the Trump administration’s strongarm tactics, The People’s Union is not merely signaling out the likes of Target, Amazon, and Walmart, among others, but instead is calling for a complete boycott of all major retailers.

“This isn’t about one day,” Schwartz said in a widely circulated Instagram statement. “This is how we change the game. Not by waiting for politicians, not by hoping they’ll do the right thing, but by finally taking action ourselves.”

However, the Economic Blackout is not the only planned protest, throughout the next few weeks other boycotts are scheduled. The second and third blackouts are set for March 24-28 and April 18, respectively.

The National Action Network, founded by civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton, confirmed participation in the blackout.

“I do want to confirm that under the leadership of Reverend Al Sharpton. There will be a blackout. We’re asking everyone not to purchase anything on the 28th anything at all, do not shop online, do not do anything,” Monique Conner, Stark/Summit County National Action Network president exclusively told MadameNoire.

“Also we’re going to be targeting the companies that refuse to respect DEI. We will never ask African-Americans to be given any kind of opportunities or justice without DEI being in place,” Stark continued. “We didn’t have the respect when DEI was a part of helping us get equal opportunity. So how are we to believe that this would be beneficial to us to get rid of it.”

To participate, consumers need to resist buying anything from major retailers both in-store and online.

“If you have automatic payments linked up to your bank account of course, we’re not talking about disrupting your life,” Schwartz previously said in a video posted on Instagram. “But do not go out and shop at any big, major store — if you have to, go to the local pizza place, the small local boutique.”

“For our entire lives, they have told us we have no choice … that we have to accept these insane prices, the corporate greed, the billionaire tax breaks, all while we struggle to just to get by…for one day, we are going to finally turn the tables,” he said.

Earlier this month, a federal judge blocked parts of Trump’s highly controversial executive orders targeting DEI.

Biden appointee, U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson, ruled that Trump’s executive orders “do not define any of the operative terms,” including “DEI,” “equity-related,” or “illegal DEI and DEIA policies,” Forbes reported.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump’s DEI Ban: A Setback Or A Secret Win? [Op-Ed]