‘Canaries In The Coal Mine’: Stacey Abrams Urges Black Women To Continue To Fight For Our Communities

Georgia leader Stacey Abrams isn’t backing down from the Trump administration one bit. Instead, she’s urging Black women to seize the moment and continue to fight for their people and their communities.

On Tuesday, Abrams visited Clark Atlanta University and spoke at the second annual Black Women Public Policy in the South symposium.

During her lecture, Abrams discussed the importance of finding ways to drive policy solutions for Black women, according to the Atlanta Voice. She also urged attendees to be louder in the face of adversity.

“We live in a moment where we are told that we are not enough. That we are insufficient for this moment, and that’s not true,” Abrams told the crowd. “In this moment, we are exactly where we need to be at the exact moment we need to be here, because now is the time for our voices to be the loudest, and as Black women in particular, we are the canaries in the coal mine. There is no pathology, there is no harm that does not visit us first and stay with us longer. And therefore, in this moment, we cannot be quelled into silence because we think we are insufficient for the moment. That is our first responsibility.”

She continued, “We have the opportunity today, in this year, in this administration, to imagine more for who we are and who we want to be.”

Stacey Abrams has been a constant target of the Trump administration. During Trump’s address to Congress earlier this month, the president attacked Stacey Abrams, claiming she “headed up” a group that was an example of wasteful government spending, according to Statesman.



From Statesman:

Trump listed several federal spending items he characterized as examples of “appalling waste.” Among them, he said, was “$1.9 billion (that went) to (a) recently created decarbonization of homes committee, headed up — and we know she’s involved, just at the last minute the money was passed over — by a woman named Stacey Abrams. Have you ever heard of her?”

Abrams responded to Trump, stating on X, “I’m proud of my work protecting civil rights & lowering energy costs for Georgians. Someone has to deliver — because Trump is taking our hard-earned money to cut Elon Musk’s taxes.”

The Statesman found that Trump’s claims about Abrams were false, as there’s no evidence Abrams directly received any of the grant money or that she currently leads either Rewiring America or the broader coalition.

Stacey Abrams scares Trump and the Republicans so badly they have to make up scandals in her name. Meanwhile, the Spelman College alumna just keeps organizing and spreading her message to fight.

