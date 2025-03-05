Trump’s 25% Tariffs On Canada And Mexico Start Today — Here’s What It Means For You

As of midnight Tuesday, President Trump began charging tariffs on goods imported into the United States.

That’s right, the president of people that wear really dirty Air Force 1s couldn’t just sit there and fake read his Highlights magazine. Nope, he’s decided to go out and start a trade war with neighboring countries while allowing the shadow president, Elon Musk, to gut the federal government — creating a huge uptick in unemployment. This means that essential items like food will cost more while more people are out of work.

And unless the plan is to take us back to breadlines while covered in U-Haul-like blankets, not only is this super dumb, but who said the U.S. needed or wanted a trade war with Canada?!

Sidenote: Why are we beefing with Canada of all places? They are like the J. Cole of countries. Canada is the kitten heel of countries. They are the Toyota Camry of countries. Meaning, despite what Drake says, Canada ain’t bothering nobody. They are simply trying to mind their business and eat their poutine.

Yet, here we are in a trade war with Canada. Reporters have tried to explain to the president that tariffs don’t affect businesses, they only raise costs for the consumer. Well, that isn’t exactly the truth, I mean businesses could absorb the costs and take lower returns, but who are we kidding? That would require businesses to have ethical values, and you’d have a better chance finding a Black woman that Tiger Woods would date than you would finding an ethical business that isn’t focused solely on profits. (Sorry, Tiger, but you should’ve never gone to the White House.)

Prepare for higher-priced vegetables, fruit, beef, and beer–all a part of that triangular food grouping chart that was in every elementary school in every state (I’m pretty sure beer was on there right under veggies).

According to the Atlanta Fed, “the tariffs on three key U.S. trading partners would bring up prices on everyday purchases, including food and beverages, by as much as 1.63%, if businesses pass along anywhere from half to all of the added costs to consumers.”

Not to mention, the price of electronics, cars, and gas will all go up because the president of people who crease their baseball hats way too hard wants to look tough. That’s all this is — another power play by a knock-knee president with really tiny hands, and it’s embarrassing.

Trump wants his constituents to believe that he’s trying to drive jobs back to America by charging tariffs on goods shipped into the U.S. Unfortunately, that’s not how things work.

Goods shipped into the U.S. will now be taxed and that tax paid by the company importing the goods will merely be passed on to the consumer. So let’s say the U.S. charges a 20% tariff on an item. It will more than likely mean a $10 item will now cost around $12.

I know what you’re thinking because I’m thinking it, too: How come white women couldn’t just close their eyes and vote for the Black woman who wouldn’t have done any of this?

And then you remember that white women are pillars in upholding the white man’s patriarchy and white supremacy.

