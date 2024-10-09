First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright Resigns As Federal Corruption Probe Into Mayor Eric Adams Intensifies

Embattled NYC Mayor Eric Adams remains defiant as the walls continue to close in around him, the corruption probe into him intensifies, and shakeups in his administration keep happening.

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright is the latest high-ranking official in Eric Adam’s administration to say, I’m good, and resign, according to The Daily News,

According to the newspaper, one of her top aides, Maria Torres-Springer, the current deputy mayor for housing and economic development, is expected to replace Wright. She was supposed to make the move last week but initially refused before deciding to step down.

Per The Daily News:

Wright, one of five senior Adams administration officials whose homes were raided by federal authorities on Sept. 4, was initially expected to step down this past Friday as part of an effort by the mayor to push out advisers ensnared in the corruption investigations.

But sources familiar with the situation told the Daily News that Wright refused, even as the other four top staffers raided on Sept. 4 — including her husband, outgoing Schools Chancellor David Banks — announced their resignations.

Finally, as of Tuesday, Wright had submitted her own resignation to the mayor, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

At the time of reporting, Fabien Levy, a spokesman for Adams, said that “no announcement is final until and if it is made,” but in a statement shared by The New York Times, Adams said Wright is an “exceptional leader who assembled a strong team and constantly demonstrated a bold vision for this city.”

It Gets Worse For Eric Adams

To make matters worse for Mayor Mixxy, an adviser to Adams, was charged with witness tampering and destroying evidence.

The indicted politician is in big trouble as the dominoes around him continue to fall. It’s only a matter of time before Adams announces that he will be stepping down as mayor of NYC.

