News

Prescription Drugs Could Soon Be Harder To Get — Here's Why

Your Prescription Drugs Could Soon Be Harder To Get — Here’s Why

Published on February 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A young dark-skinned lady with a glass of water in her hands, takes a pill on the bed, feels bad at home, in the bedroom. A woman who uses a medical drug or painkiller, suffering from headaches, migraines, depression. Medical treatment. Hangover syndrome.

Source: Aleksandr Zubkov / Getty

 

President Donald Trump’s 10% tariff rule on imports coming from China could negatively impact and delay several pharmaceutical drugs that many Americans rely on to treat cardiovascular conditions, hypertension and host of other health issues. 

According to an article published by Vox on Feb. 5, the Office of Generic Drugs, which produces more than 90% of prescription medications filled in the US, relies heavily on Chinese chemical imports to manufacture life-saving drugs need for Americans across the nation. However, with the current tariff policies in place, there is a growing risk of drug shortages or even a potential trade war, which could cause further delays in the supply chain.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics notes that, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), a wide range of essential medications have been imported from China since 2005. These include common analgesics (painkillers), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, psychoactive medications such as diazepam, blood thinners, antipyretics like aspirin, medications for cardiovascular issues.

RELATED CONTENT:  Donald Trump’s China Tariff Could Hurt Fast Fashion Brands SHEIN, Temu And More

Pharmacist selling prescription medicine at a drugstore

Source: andresr / Getty

 

Blood pressure regulators and diuretics, often called “water pills,” are also at risk of delays or shortages. Diuretics are used to help the body remove excess salt and water by increasing urine production and are commonly prescribed to treat conditions such as high blood pressure (hypertension), heart failure, kidney disease, and edema (fluid retention). 

Black Americans are disproportionately affected by heart disease and hypertension, putting the community at greater risk of serious health consequences if tariffs disrupt medication imports. 

Other Chinese-produced medications that could be under threat are antibiotics, anticonvulsants and antihistamines, which are prescribed to treat allergic reactions and and allergy symptoms. 

At a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting on Feb.18, China criticized President Trump’s imposition of the 10% tariff, warning that such “tariff shocks” could disrupt global trade, according to Reuters. In response, Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs and plans to file a WTO dispute against the U.S. administration.

Mature woman in pajamas examining medication bottle while referring to phone

Source: blackCAT / Getty

 

“’These ‘Tariff Shocks’ heighten economic uncertainty, disrupt global trade, and risk domestic inflation, market distortion, or even global recession,’ China’s ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said at a closed-door meeting of the global trade body, according to a statement sent to Reuters,” the outlet reported. “Worse, the U.S. unilateralism threatens to upend the rules-based multilateral trading system.”

The escalating tariff war comes at a time when the U.S. saw a decline in drug shortages in 2024, according to a report from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). The number of active drug shortages dropped to 271, down from an all-time high of 323 in the first quarter of 2024, with new shortages also falling to the second-lowest total since 2007.

RELATED CONTENT: President Donald Trump’s Second Inauguration Is Scorched On X: ‘B—ch Don’t Quote MLK!’

Related Tags

China Donald Trump drugs Newsletter

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close