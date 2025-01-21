Politics

President Donald Trump’s Second Inauguration Is Scorched On X

President Donald Trump’s Second Inauguration Is Scorched On X: ‘B—ch Don’t Quote MLK!’

Published on January 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 21

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

US President Donald Trump throws pens to the crowd after signing executive orders during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.  Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

 

President Donald Trump was sworn in on Monday (Jan. 20) and the spectacle of the inauguration has concluded with many in the media offering their observations on X.

President Donald Trump’s rambling and sometimes unfocused acceptance speech was dissected at great lengths with some pointing out the fallacies and falsehoods spewed from the pulpit.

President Donald Trump spoke at length from inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, using the moment to essentially echo many of his campaign talking points to raucous applause from his subordinates and supporters. It was more of the same tough talk and bluster most have come to expect, and there were soft lobs toward Black and Hispanic communities coupled with promises of cleaning up the crime in cities across the nation.

Trump also promised to tap into natural resources on the domestic level despite the threat to the climate it poses and wants to transform America into a manufacturing giant once more. He also made appeals to the auto industry and directed domestic companies to ramp up production. There were also the long-existing threats of tariffs against other nations and the promise of eliminating the cost to American citizens.

RELATED CONTENT: They Tried It! 10 Black Women Who Have Publicly Supported Donald Trump

In a bizarre moment, Trump went back to his desire to rename the Panama Canal and said that the country “broke its promises” to America. He also used this moment to take a direct swipe at China, saying that he intends to snatch the canal back from the rival superpower.

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell’s passionate prayer in support of Trump also garnered some responses given the dramatic histrionics on display and the religious leader evoking Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Free At Last” speech inappropriately. It was, in a word, “something.”

Like much of Trump’s presidential campaign, the unchecked bravado of the former business mogul was on full display with a full-throated embrace from those in attendance who applauded nearly every word. However, how these plans are expected to move forward was not illustrated in any visible detail. Trump also circled and repeated his points, appearing to speak off script and barely spoke to the concerns of average Americans and largely aimed his words at his rabid base. There was also an unnecessary jab at the LBGTBQ community, in particular regarding gender presentation.

On X, users are chiming in regarding the inauguration of President Donald Trump and dissecting his words and a higher level than legacy media would ever dare. Check out those reactions below.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

US President Donald Trump gestures as he signs executive orders during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.  Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

 

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

RELATED CONTENT: 13 Songs That Symbolize Black Women’s Feelings About A Trump America

 

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021

Related Tags

2024 presidential election Donald J. Trump Inauguration
More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close