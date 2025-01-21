President Donald Trump’s Second Inauguration Is Scorched On X: ‘B—ch Don’t Quote MLK!’

President Donald Trump was sworn in on Monday (Jan. 20) and the spectacle of the inauguration has concluded with many in the media offering their observations on X.

President Donald Trump’s rambling and sometimes unfocused acceptance speech was dissected at great lengths with some pointing out the fallacies and falsehoods spewed from the pulpit.

President Donald Trump spoke at length from inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, using the moment to essentially echo many of his campaign talking points to raucous applause from his subordinates and supporters. It was more of the same tough talk and bluster most have come to expect, and there were soft lobs toward Black and Hispanic communities coupled with promises of cleaning up the crime in cities across the nation.

Trump also promised to tap into natural resources on the domestic level despite the threat to the climate it poses and wants to transform America into a manufacturing giant once more. He also made appeals to the auto industry and directed domestic companies to ramp up production. There were also the long-existing threats of tariffs against other nations and the promise of eliminating the cost to American citizens. RELATED CONTENT: They Tried It! 10 Black Women Who Have Publicly Supported Donald Trump In a bizarre moment, Trump went back to his desire to rename the Panama Canal and said that the country "broke its promises" to America. He also used this moment to take a direct swipe at China, saying that he intends to snatch the canal back from the rival superpower. Pastor Lorenzo Sewell's passionate prayer in support of Trump also garnered some responses given the dramatic histrionics on display and the religious leader evoking Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Free At Last" speech inappropriately. It was, in a word, "something." Like much of Trump's presidential campaign, the unchecked bravado of the former business mogul was on full display with a full-throated embrace from those in attendance who applauded nearly every word. However, how these plans are expected to move forward was not illustrated in any visible detail. Trump also circled and repeated his points, appearing to speak off script and barely spoke to the concerns of average Americans and largely aimed his words at his rabid base. There was also an unnecessary jab at the LBGTBQ community, in particular regarding gender presentation. On X, users are chiming in regarding the inauguration of President Donald Trump and dissecting his words and a higher level than legacy media would ever dare.

