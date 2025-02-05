Rep. Jasmine Crockett Speaks For Black Women Everywhere: Trump’s Administration Is A ‘Victory For Corruption’

It’s not enough for anti-Trump voters and activists to speak out against the bigoted, oppressive, exclusionary, and white nationalist-friendly agenda that President Donald Trump is forcing on the federal government and, by extension, the nation.

We need our Democratic leaders, the people who are in the closest position to resist Trump’s policies, to speak out and do so without mincing words and using soft language. And, for that, we have Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Last Friday night (Jan. 31), the Trump administration began a purge of federal law enforcement employees, including prosecutors who handled Jan. 6 cases, officials involved in prosecutions against himself, and FBI agents involved in investigations against him. Basically, we put a child-like bully back in the White House and now he’s exacting his revenge like he’s pretending to be his favorite cartoon villain. (In real life, he’s half the country’s least favorite cartoon villain.)

The D.C. Field Office, in particular, has seen a wave of firings. It comes as the acting head of Trump’s Justice Department is also moving to eliminate the jobs of prosecutors who handled the Jan. 6 cases and worked with special counsel Jack Smith. “Trump’s DOJ Deputy AG is ordering the FBI Acting Secretary to create a blacklist of officers for termination because they LAWFULLY INVESTIGATED an insurrection at the Capitol that resulted in severe injuries and deaths, including of law enforcement,” wrote Crockett, a former public defender, on X. “Instead of respecting the acts and contributions of the FBI for holding people to account for desecrating the hallowed halls of Congress, my Republican colleagues are now cheering for their removal.”

"LET'S BE CLEAR: Firing these experienced law enforcement officers is a victory for lawlessness, organized crime, and corruption," she continued. "It is a get out of jail free card for the drug smugglers, human traffickers, child exploiters, and violent extremists that the FBI investigates." "But most importantly, tonight is a tragedy for the rule of law," Crockett concluded. That's right, y'all. The so-called "party of law and order" who constantly deride their Democratic counterparts as being "soft on crime" are out here behaving disorderly as if they're above the law and reminding us daily that they decide which crimes matter. One would think Trump and his GOP goons were actually masters of manipulation, but, truthfully, white supremacy and idiocracy had already done all the work for them in the backward-a– country. But MAGA, right?