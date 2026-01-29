Happy Birthday Oprah Winfrey — Her 10 Most Inspiring Quotes On Life, Career And Spirituality

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

of 10

Source: Marla Aufmuth / Getty Oprah Winfrey is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time, celebrated for her pioneering career as a talk show host, actress, philanthropist, and media mogul. Over the years, she has touched the lives of millions, inspiring personal growth, self-love, and resilience with her empowering messages. Today, as she turns 72, Winfrey continues to wield her immense media power, shaping the lives and mindsets of fans around the world. Whether through her popular OWN network or the iconic The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran for 25 seasons from 1986 to 2011, Oprah’s influence has left an everlasting mark. Her daytime talk show, which originated in Chicago, remains one of the most beloved programs in television history. As Winfrey celebrates her 72nd year, let’s reflect on 10 inspirational quotes that have helped her shine as a media titan and continue to inspire millions of fans worldwide. 1. “I try to start each day rejoicing…” Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Reflecting on her incredible career in 2024 on the heels of her 70th birthday, Winfrey told fans on her Oprah Daily blog that she underwent a huge transformation at the age of 50, vowing to live life to the fullest each day. “On every birthday, you decide whether to mark it as the end of your greatest days or the beginning of your finest hour,” she penned. “This still rings true for me — I try to start each day rejoicing that I’m still here, ready to start anew,” she wrote, according to Today. “I begin with praise and end with gratitude. That’s my formula for a life that reciprocates in abundance and beauty.”

2. “The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams.” Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty In a July 2002 article for Oprah.com, Winfrey reflected on the bravery it takes to step outside your comfort zone and finally choose to live the life of your wildest dreams. “The most important journey of our lives doesn’t necessarily involve climbing the highest peak or trekking around the world. The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams,” she penned. The Mississippi native knows firsthand what it means to take risks. Beyond her iconic career as a talk show host, Winfrey has never shied away from exploring new avenues. In 1985, she made her acting debut in The Color Purple, earning an Academy Award nomination for her powerful performance. The star continued to expand her career in Hollywood, starring in films like The Butler (2013), The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (2017), and A Wrinkle in Time (2018), further cementing her legacy in both acting and production. She later played a pivotal role as a producer behind the 2024 remake of The Color Purple.

3. “It doesn’t matter who you are, [or] where you come from. The ability to triumph begins with you. Always.” Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty During a 1991 interview with the Academy of Achievement, Winfrey said that as a young child, she knew she was destined for greatness – even while growing up in poverty on a farm with her grandmother in Kosciusko, Mississippi, for the first six years of her life. “I knew somehow that my life would be different and that it would be better. I never had a clear-cut vision of what it was I would be doing. I just always felt something…it doesn’t matter who you are, [or] where you come from. The ability to triumph begins with you. Always.” Winfrey’s early life was shaped by adversity—growing up in poverty and facing sexual abuse. Despite these challenges, she never let her circumstances dictate her future. At just 17, she won the Miss Black Tennessee beauty pageant, which led to an on-air job at WVOL, a radio station that catered to Nashville’s African American community, the Academy of Achievement noted. That same year, she earned a full scholarship to Tennessee State University, where she pursued speech communications and performing arts. She continued to work at WVOL while attending college, but by 1976, her broadcasting career was already gaining momentum. She left school early to join a local TV station as a reporter and anchor and soon moved to Baltimore to co-anchor WJZ-TV’s news team. There, she also hosted her first talk show, People Are Talking, which allowed her to showcase her natural charisma and empathy. Her distinct style caught the attention of other cities, and by January 1984, she was invited to Chicago to host a struggling morning show, AM Chicago, on WLS-TV. Within a year, Winfrey transformed the show into a local sensation, eventually expanding it to an hour-long format. In September 1985, the show was rebranded as The Oprah Winfrey Show, a defining moment in her rise to becoming a global media mogul.

4. “Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do.” Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty During her 2019 commencement speech at Colorado College, Winfrey shared valuable insights with the graduates, telling them that “success is a process” often accompanied by sacrifice. She noted that sometimes you may have to take a job you don’t love in order to eventually land the one of your dreams. Winfrey encouraged the graduates to view success as a ladder, reminding them to appreciate every step of the journey along the way. “Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do,” the media maven said. “For years, I had a job, and after years of doing what I didn’t want to do, I ended up finding my life’s calling.”

5. “Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher.” Source: John Gress / Getty Winfrey has often spoken about the importance of surrounding yourself with people who support your growth and well-being along with the impact of relationships on personal success. The revered talk show host’s own journey to success was deeply influenced by the people around her. She attributes much of her growth to mentors and friends who challenged and uplifted her. One example is her early relationship with Maya Angelou, who not only became a close friend but also a guiding figure in her life. Maya’s wisdom and support helped Winfrey through some of her toughest times, including her early career struggles. RELATED CONTENT: Oprah Winfrey Fires Back At JD Vance’s ‘Cat Lady’ Comments During DNC Speech

6. “The answers keep unfolding as your life expands if you’re willing to see things for what they are—and what they can be.” Source: Chris Farina / Getty In a 2018 post, Winfrey shared this quote while discussing her passion for helping people shift their perspective, offering valuable advice to those seeking hope while working toward creating their dream life, according to the Oprah Daily blog. Winfrey’s journey to success is a prime example of how one can change their perspective to see greater possibilities. Early in her career, she faced significant challenges, including being told by television executives that she was “unfit for TV.” Instead of seeing this as a roadblock, the Academy-nominated actress redefined her path, using it as motivation to reinvent herself and push boundaries. She believes that when you’re open to learning from your experiences, seeing things not just for what they are but what they could become, you unlock opportunities that may not be visible at first.

7. “Life is reciprocal: The energy you expend always comes back.” Source: STR / Getty Whether through her charitable efforts with the Oprah Winfrey Foundation or empowering young girls through the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, Winfrey has become a beacon of community leadership. Her dedication to giving back has not only impacted countless lives but has also come back to her in ways she never expected. Despite her relentless commitment to others, Winfrey understands the importance of nurturing herself. In a June 2006 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, she shared this quote while reflecting on a pivotal moment after a visit to the Leadership Academy in South Africa. Exhausted from jet lag, unhealthy eating, and neglecting her workouts, she realized the importance of balancing self-care with her work. She learned that just as we pour energy into the world, we must also replenish ourselves to continue giving at our fullest.

8. “Alone time is when I distance myself from the voices of the world so I can hear my own.” Source: Presley Ann / Getty In a July 2005 post, Winfrey revealed that much of her career was a whirlwind of interviews, meetings, and public appearances. At one point, she realized that she was so caught up in the demands of others that she lost touch with her inner voice. Winfrey used to fear solitude, thinking it meant loneliness or disconnection. But over time, she came to appreciate the profound clarity and peace that solitude brings. She began carving out time for herself to recharge, listen to her intuition, and reflect.

9. “It’s the greatest discovery of life: to recognize that you’re more than your body and your mind.” Source: Al Seib / Getty The media titan’s spiritual journey has been a guiding force in her life. In May 2008, after years of exploration and learning from spiritual teachers like Eckhart Tolle and Deepak Chopra, Winfrey came to a profound realization about the nature of self. She understood that her true essence goes beyond just her physical body or her thoughts, there is a deeper, spiritual self that is connected to the universe. This shift in perspective allowed her to live with less fear, knowing that her soul’s purpose and inner peace were far greater than external challenges or opinions. The OWN founder’s connection to spirituality has helped her navigate both success and hardship with grace and wisdom.

10. “The best gift anyone can give, I believe, is the gift of sharing themselves.” Source: River Callaway / Getty In the December 2009 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, Winfrey reflected on her deep belief that the best gifts aren’t always the most extravagant. While she has always been a generous soul, she values sharing one’s time, knowledge, and energy far more than material possessions. That being said, Winfrey has a history of surprising her fans, not just with her incredible stories, but also with lavish gifts. A standout moment in her career was the iconic “You Get a Car!” episode, where she surprised her audience with free cars—an unforgettable display of generosity.

RELATED CONTENT: Oprah Winfrey Reflects On Her ‘One Regret’ In Life: ‘I Should Have Handled That Differently’