Why Men Who Cry Might Actually Be The Best Lovers

Source: andresr / Getty

Relationship experts believe that emotionally mature men may be better lovers long term. In an article for The Sun posted Jan. 21, method psychologist Marina Lazaris argued that men who cry “make the best” husbands or boyfriend’s due to their vulnerability.

“The fine line between vulnerability and masculinity is the biggest challenge for men in today’s society,” Lazaris said.

The Men Need Love Too author pointed to Luca Bish, a contestant on the hit Netflix show Love Island, as an example of a man in touch with his emotional side. She believes the British bloke showed strength and tenderness when he broke down over loosing his match, Tina Stinnes, to fellow contestant Scott Thomas.

According to the relationship expert, these qualities can help to challenge “outdated notions of masculinity” and make any man the “catch of a lifetime.”

Love Relationships? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Luca’s tears are gorgeous. Scenes of women comforting men with tenderness, such as kissing away their tears, have the potential to redefine intimacy on screen,” Lazaris explained. She added that more men should “celebrate vulnerability as internal strength to create deeper intimacy” with their partners.

RELATED CONTENT: Relationship Coach Dox Diggla Taught Men How Certain Behaviors Contribute To Women’s Low Libido

An emotional shift is taking place in today’s dating scene.

For years, men have been taught, starting in adolescence, to suppress their emotions and avoid crying, often growing up with a narrower emotional range compared to women. However, recent studies suggest that today’s men are actively challenging these long-held gender stereotypes.

The dating app Bumble’s 2024 Dating Trends report revealed that approximately 1 in 4 men (25%) have made a conscious effort to become more vulnerable in their romantic relationships, showing greater emotional openness than ever before. For a quarter of these men, this newfound vulnerability has positively impacted their mental health. Additionally, 1 in 3 (32%) men now consider emotional openness the most important aspect of a relationship.

Source: LightFieldStudios / Getty

Interestingly, Bumble found that a third (32%) of users on the app believe emotional connection is more important than sex, and even more attractive than physical chemistry. For women, 3 in 4 (78%) say it is essential for their partner to understand both emotional and physical intimacy in order to build a meaningful relationship.

It seems that men and women in today’s dating world are on the same wavelength. Both parties are just as emotional and this synergy is needed for a healthy relationship, according to podcaster and author Stuart Fensterheim.

According to Fensterheim’s 2020 article for The Couples Expert, men need a “safe space” to express their vulnerability, which will lead to a more “authentic” and long lasting connection.

“If a man makes himself vulnerable, that’s a sign that he trusts you enough to be real and show his true self,” he penned. “He desires to make an authentic connection with you. This requires an authentic response. Your loving response is crucial to making his vulnerability a strength, not a weakness.”

The relationship expert also believes that both partners should embrace their emotions fully to strengthen their bond. If a partner doesn’t create a safe space for a man to express his emotions, he may withdraw, become emotionally distant, or develop feelings of resentment and anger.

“I think men and women both have an incredibly hard task; to have a relationship that’s open and vulnerable and where both can feel free to express true emotion,” Fensterheim added.

RELATED CONTENT: Hypergamy Dating Expert Says Men Want To Be Used By Women In New Episode Of ‘The Real Side Chicks Of Los Angeles’