Timeless Michelle Obama Quotes That Inspire Greatness

Published on August 21, 2024

Former First Lady Michelle Obama‘s speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) Tuesday night is guaranteed to have at least one signature quotable, much like her other public addresses. Chances are, that number will be much higher given the fact that not only is she rallying for the first Black woman to be president but she is also doing it in her own hometown of Chicago.

That collision of circumstances, and likely plenty of others, is helping to pave the way for yet another legendary speech from Obama, who has a history of delivering meaningful and significant messages through her words, particularly at the DNC.

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 2

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

In anticipation of that being true once again, keep reading to find a curated selection of Michelle Obama quotes that she’s said over the years that have stood the test of time, and then some.

On Kamala Harris running for president after Joe Biden dropped out

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.”

On centering children’s nutrition

“I’ve learned that if you want to change the game on this issue, you can do a lot from the outside. But to achieve the kind of long-term change our kids deserve, you’ve also got to change the food and beverage industry itself. You’ve got to get inside. That’s exactly what I’m doing.”

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 2

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

On a museum exhibit being inspired by her mother, Marian Robinson

“Growing up with my mom was always an adventure. But above all else, my mom gave me that non-stop, unconditional love that was so important for me to grow up. In so many ways, she fostered in me a deep sense of confidence in who I was and who I could be by teaching me how to think for myself, how to use my own voice and how to understand my own worth. I simply wouldn’t be who I am today without my mom.”

On Donald Trump and Republican attacks

“When they go low, we go high.”

On her and her husband teaching youth about civic engagement

“I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong. So don’t be afraid — you hear me, young people? Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourselves with a good education, then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your boundless promise. Lead by example with hope, never fear.”

On Biden beating Trump in 2020

“We’ve also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error.”

