In a perfect world, you know what the day has in store for you. You’d have the chance to prepare, fully, under ideal conditions at home. Whether it be for a spontaneous lunch date with bae or a Zoom meeting at the drop of hat, there’s always something that comes up with little notice. If you live in a small town, stopping at home to change or grab supplies is no big deal. But anybody who lives in any major city knows that when you go out for the day, you’re out for the day and you have to plan accordingly.

There are scenarios you can run into while away from home that can be anywhere from painful to embarrassing to just unfortunate. Being prepared with the right supplies in your bag can give relief in these moments. Again, I t’s all about planning. Here are emergency items you should have in her purse, backpack or whatever you use to carry your load.

An extra set of shoes

You obviously won’t be keeping a set of knee-high boots or chunky heels in your bag, but keep a slim pair of flip-flops or lightweight flats. You don’t want to be caught out in the city when your heel breaks or the strap breaks on your sling back or the rubber part of your boot snaps off. You are literally stuck if you don’t have footwear. You can’t even hobble over to the nearest drugstore to purchase flip-flops. Walking all of two blocks on a city sidewalk barefoot could mean stepping on glass, needles, fecal matter…you name it. Having a backup pair of footwear on you at all times in the city is essential.