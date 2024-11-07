Politics

Meet Kemi Badenoch — The First Black British Party Female Lead

Meet Kemi Badenoch — The First Black UK Woman To Lead A British Party

Published on November 7, 2024

Kemi Badenoch’s recent election as leader of the UK Conservative Party may seem like a moment of progress. As both the first woman and the first Black individual to lead the Tories, her win appears historic. But as we look closer at who she is and what she stands for, it’s clear that her leadership represents a significant shift—one that raises some concerning questions about the future of the UK.

The Race For The Conservative Leadership

The 2 remaining Conservative Leadership contenders, Robert Jenrick (L) and Kemi Badenoch. Source: Dan Kitwood / Getty

 

Who Is Kemi Badenoch?

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Badenoch spent her early years in Nigeria, returning to the UK as a teenager. Her career path diverged from many of her peers in politics; she first worked as a software engineer before entering the political arena. This background has bolstered her image as a “self-made” outsider, yet her track record is far from inclusive or progressive. Known for her staunch social conservatism, Badenoch’s views on gender, race, and identity are, in many ways, out of step with a changing Britain. She has positioned herself as a “gender-critical feminist,” defending traditional definitions of gender and even restricting trans women’s access to women’s spaces in the name of “safety.” This is a leader who has openly criticized trans rights, dismissing more progressive views as “left-wing nonsense.” Her stance against the Black Lives Matter movement, saying she “didn’t like what they stood for,” speaks volumes about her approach to race and justice.

In fact, her racial identity often works as a tool for her conservative positioning, making it easier for her to discredit progressive race-related initiatives without appearing overtly insensitive. Badenoch has called Critical Race Theory “the new enemy,” claiming it encourages victimhood among Black people. While she may hold a unique spot as a Black leader in a traditionally white, upper-class party, her perspectives are more aligned with right-wing ideology than with advocacy for marginalized groups.

BRITAIN-POLITICS-CONSERVATIVE-BADENOCH

New leader of Britain’s main opposition Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch speaks after being announced as their new leader, in London on November 2, 2024. The UK’s Conservative Party announced on Saturday that Badenoch is its new leader, now facing the daunting task of reuniting a divided and weakened party whose 14-year rule ended with July’s crushing election defeat. Source: BENJAMIN CREMEL / Getty

 

How Did She Win?

Badenoch’s win didn’t come out of nowhere. To secure her seat, she effectively united a fragmented Conservative base, appealing to hardline conservatives while positioning herself as a moderate conservative. By focusing on business, trade, and her “anti-woke” credentials, she kept traditionalists satisfied without alienating more centrist members. Key to her win was her strategic distancing from divisive figures on the far right, which allowed her to look reasonable while staying true to the party’s shifting values. This approach gave her an edge over Robert Jenrick, her main competitor, and she clinched victory by more than 12,000 votes.

Her success also taps into a sentiment many grassroots Conservatives have been leaning into resistance to “identity politics” and what they see as excessive liberalism. Badenoch has appealed to a core belief among her base that traditional values and British identity are under siege. Her promise to preserve “Britishness” has energized those who view social progress as a threat rather than an evolution, making her a figurehead for cultural conservatism in the UK.

 

Candidates Make Their Pitches For Leadership Of The Conservative Party On The Final Day Of Conference

Conservative leadership contender Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech on the final day of Conservative party conference at Birmingham ICC Arena on October 2, 2024 in Birmingham, England. All four leadership candidates give speeches to Conference today in a bid to win over the party members ready for the final vote. This year’s Conservative Conference follows their loss of power at the July General Election seeing the party in opposition for the first time in fourteen years. The party is amid a leadership contest and Rishi Sunak will step down once a successor has been elected. Source: Dan Kitwood / Getty

 

What Will Things Look Like Under Her Leadership?

Under Badenoch’s leadership, we can expect the Conservative Party to take a harder stance on social issues, immigration, and policing, alongside a push for economic deregulation and new trade opportunities beyond Europe. Pro-Brexit policies will be central, and she will likely seek to weaken labor protections in favor of business interests. Her vocal skepticism of climate initiatives signals a shift away from sustainability and environmental responsibility, potentially reversing progress in these areas.

Additionally, her stance on “anti-woke” policies will mean government-backed challenges to progressive reforms, particularly those related to race and gender. She’s set to roll back equality measures she considers detrimental to free speech or traditional values. This approach may appeal to her conservative base but will be polarizing in an increasingly diverse Britain. For many, her promises of economic reform and national pride could overshadow the costs of a leader who, while breaking ground as a Black woman in a senior role, doesn’t champion inclusion.

Badenoch’s win represents a significant ideological shift for the Tories. While her leadership may be framed as progress, it’s likely to lead to policies that roll back gains in equality and environmental stewardship in favor of preserving conservative values. With her as leader, the UK could see an increase in policies aimed at “preserving” tradition at the expense of social progress and inclusivity.

 

