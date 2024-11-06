Politics

Donald Trump Wins Second Term As President

Stunned! Donald Trump Wins Second Term As US President In Shocking Comeback

Published on November 6, 2024

In a stunning turn of events, Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election over Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Republican candidate won 277 Electoral College votes as well as the popular vote with support from more than 71 million voters, according to the Associated Press.

Trump’s win in Wisconsin pushed him across the Electoral College finish line after he won the coveted state of Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning. He was also the confirmed winner of key states including Georgia, Texas, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Trump maintained a lead in the popular vote for most of Election Night by a margin of at least four million.

Harris predictably got the majority of votes in blue states including Colorado, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey, and the states in New England.

Trump declared victory at a rally in Florida early Wednesday morning even though the election had not been officially called yet.

Harris had a rally at her alma mater Howard University in Washington, D.C., before Harris-Walz campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told attendees to leave because “we still have votes to count.”

The race between Harris and Trump was tight from the moment she entered as a candidate following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race.

Critics questioned the idea of Trump – who was convicted of 34 felonies – being allowed to run for president in the same country where many previously convicted felons are not allowed to vote even after they have paid their debt to society.

Harris faced scrutiny for her unwillingness to take a stand on the side of Palestine and openly say she would end the genocide if elected.

According to exit polls, the U.S. democracy, reproductive rights, the economy, immigration and foreign policy were the top issues Americans were concerned with as they headed to the voting – in addition to concerns about possible violence erupting in the aftermath of the election – no matter the result.

The BBC reports:

The portrait emerging from the exit poll showed sharp divisions between the two parties when it came to priorities, similar to findings in polls conducted before the election.

