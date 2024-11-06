Lisa Blunt Rochester Makes History As Delaware Elects Its First Black Woman Senator

In a landmark achievement, Lisa Blunt Rochester has been elected as Delaware’s first Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate. This historic win not only marks a significant milestone for the state but also underscores her dedication to public service and the trust placed in her by voters.

Rochester joins Angela Alsobrooks, whom tonight won her Senate race in Maryland. It is the first time in over 200 years that two Black women have been elected to Congress’ upper chamber since it began 200 years ago.

CBCPAC Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks released a statement celebrating the historic election.

“Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is going to bring the same grit and tenacity to the United States Senate that she exhibited in the House. The Congressional Black Caucus is overjoyed her voice will be heard in the most deliberative body in the world,” Meeks said. “Her trailblazing victory is no surprise to us and we look forward to the critical perspective she will bring to the Senate as only the fourth Black woman to ever serve in the United States Senate. Lisa will make Black women and Black Americans from coast to coast proud as Delaware’s next United States Senator.”

Since 2017, Blunt Rochester has served as Delaware’s sole representative in the U.S. House. She made history as the first woman and African American in the role. Her Senate campaign has further highlighted her commitment to addressing key issues facing the state. Such as economic development, healthcare access, and public safety. By running for the Senate, Blunt Rochester aimed to expand her impact, championing policies that would uplift Delawareans and bring new perspectives to the national stage.

Policy Positions and Legislative Initiatives

Blunt Rochester’s legislative focus encompasses a range of issues.

Economic Development: She has championed policies to create well-paying jobs and support Delaware businesses. Her comprehensive Jobs Agenda includes initiatives like the Reducing Regulatory Barriers to Housing Act. Aimed at enhancing housing affordability and stimulating economic growth.

Public Safety and Justice Reform: Advocating for community safety, Blunt Rochester emphasizes equipping law enforcement with necessary resources while addressing systemic issues. She has led efforts to reduce gun-related violence and supports measures for police accountability.

Health Care: Committed to improving health outcomes, she has introduced legislation like the Charles Rochester Blood Clot Prevention and Treatment Act. Reflecting her dedication to turning personal hardship into positive policy.

Voting Rights: Blunt Rochester has been a vocal advocate for expanding ballot access and protecting voting rights, drawing inspiration from her work with civil rights leaders.

Polling Data and Election Outlook

Recent polls indicated a favorable position for Blunt Rochester in the Senate race. The survey shows her leading with 52% support among likely voters, compared to 32% for her Republican opponent, Eric Hansen.

This 20-point lead underscores her strong standing in the race.

Blunt Rochester’s campaign has garnered endorsements from prominent figures, including President Joe Biden, who praised her as “Delaware through and through.”

Known for her groundbreaking work and deep ties to the community, Blunt Rochester has positioned herself as a powerful advocate for change in Delaware and beyond. Her extensive experience and dedication to public service continue to resonate with voters, win or lose.

