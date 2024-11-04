2 Black Women Set To Make History If Elected To The US Senate

Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, 62, and Maryland politician Angela Alsobrooks, 53, are poised to make history as they seek election to the Senate in their respective states. Both bring impressive resumes filled with significant accomplishments that highlight their qualifications for the role.

Lisa Blunt Rochester’s road to success.

Lisa’s path into public service began when she approached then-Congressman Tom Carper at a town hall, a baby in her arms and another on the way, according to her campaign website. Seeking an opportunity to make a difference, she asked about an internship in his Wilmington office. As she transitioned from intern to caseworker, the Democrat provided vital support to constituents facing challenges with Social Security benefits, disability claims, IRS disputes, and housing issues. Her dedication led her to serve in the cabinets of Delaware Governors Carper and Ruth Ann Minner, where she shattered barriers as Secretary of Labor, Deputy Secretary of Health and Social Services, and State Personnel Director.

Before she set her sights on the Senate, Lisa turned personal tragedy into purpose. After the sudden loss of her husband, she channeled her grief into a congressional campaign, making history in 2016 as the first woman and person of color elected to represent Delaware in Congress. For Lisa, however, making history is just the beginning; her true passion lies in creating lasting change for her community. Rochester told the Associated Press that she’s been dedicated to her work because she’s truly passionate about cultivating a better tomorrow for Delaware residents. Her historic leadership isn’t about making history “but to make a difference, an impact, on people’s lives.”

Who is Angela Alsobrooks?

A lifelong resident of Maryland, Angela grew up in Prince George’s County, where she discovered her passion for public service early on, her campaign website notes. After completing her education at Duke University and the University of Maryland School of Law, she began her legal career as a law clerk in the Howard County Circuit Court, later moving to the Baltimore City Circuit Court. Angela made history as the first full-time Assistant State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County focused exclusively on domestic violence cases.

Throughout her career, she took on various roles within county government, ultimately becoming the youngest and first female State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County. In this position, she fought tirelessly against some of the most dangerous criminals in Maryland while ensuring that both victims and defendants were treated with compassion and fairness. Under her leadership, violent crime decreased by 50%, and she launched an innovative unit dedicated to investigating police and official misconduct.

In 2018, the Democrat made history once again by being elected as Prince George’s County Executive, marking her as the first woman and first Black woman to assume the role in Maryland.

Maryland currently has no women representing the state in Congress, making Angela’s potential election particularly significant. While speaking to students at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore campus, Alsobrooks pointed out that only two Black women have ever been elected to the U.S. Senate. If she and Lisa both win next week, they will not only increase representation for Black women in the Senate but also make history as the first two Black Democratic women to serve in the Senate simultaneously. Alsobrooks is convinced that now is the moment for meaningful change.

“It’s in America’s best interest that we have people representing us who understand us, who live like us, and who make decisions for us,” the politician said during her speech, according to USA Today.

Where do the candidates stand?

Both candidates have strong policy backgrounds centered on driving change. Lisa has led efforts to reduce healthcare costs for seniors, pass legislation to bring manufacturing jobs back to America, made efforts to improve infrastructure and expand internet access in rural Delaware. She has also played a key role in creating safer communities and ensuring access to clean air and water for Delaware residents.

As Prince George’s County Executive, Angela focused on job creation and economic growth, investing in education with the groundbreaking of 10 new schools, and expanding access to healthcare, mental health services, and addiction treatment. Both Angela and Lisa are committed to championing issues such as job creation, economic development, reproductive rights, voting rights protections, and reducing healthcare disparities if elected, USA Today noted.

According to the Associated Press, Lisa is positioned well to defeat Republican Eric Hansen following Tuesday’s uncontested primary for the seat currently held by retiring Democratic Senator Tom Carper. In contrast, the race in Maryland between Angela and former Republican Governor Larry Hogan is anticipated to be closely contested, potentially influencing which Party gains majority control in the Senate.

If both women win, it will be the first time in over 200 years that two Black women have been elected to Congress’ upper chamber since it began 200 years ago.



