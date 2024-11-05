Did You Vote!? 10 Brands Offering Very Mindful Election Day Discounts And Freebies For Voters

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

of 10

If you have voted or plan on voting on Tuesday, Nov. 5, don’t be so quick to toss your “I Voted” sticker. The sticker can be used for more than just a temporary badge of honor to show you’ve done your civic duty. It can also be used to get free and discounted stuff…and who doesn’t like the sound of that, right!? If you don’t have your “I Voted” sticker…never fear! There are options where anyone can participate whether they have their sticker or not. 1. Krispy Kreme To sweeten up your Tuesday, Krispy Kreme is giving out one free Original Glazed donut at their participating locations. They are also handing out “I Voted” stickers to anyone that comes through while their supplies last. So run don’t walk to the hot sign.

2. Johnny Rocket Hamburger joint Johnny Rocket is giving out a free shake to anyone who can show their “I Voted” sticker. The only shake that does not fall under this deal is the Craig’s Vegan Shakes. Offer is good at participating locations.

3. Edible Arrangements Edible Arrangements has their own deal as well to celebrate Election Day. Participating locations are giving out one free treat to in-store customers who have their “I Voted” sticker.

4. TGI Fridays Select TGI Fridays locations are giving their customers a chance to get 50% off appetizers with the purchase of a full-priced entrée. If you can’t make it on Election Day you can also go on Nov. 6 to participate.

5. Dave & Buster’s If you like your brewed alcoholic beverages, Dave & Busters is giving voters $5 beers for the entire day. But if you aren’t interested in that, they also have an Eat, Drink, and Play special, which offers a $10 power card, your choice of an entrée, and a fountain drink.

6. Grubhub Lucky for voters, Election Day falls within the dates that Grubhub is giving offers all month long in celebration of their Gold Days of Grubhub+. The deal goes from Oct. 21 – Nov. 17, so there is plenty of time to partake in some of the deals. But the catch is it’s only offered for people who are Grubhub+ members. This week’s deals include: Nov. 4 – Nov. 10

Starbucks®: 30% off $20+ delivery orders (up to $9 off)

Wendy’s®: Free Baconator®, $25min

KFC: $7 off $25+ delivery order

Shake Shack: Free SmokeShack, $25min

Arby’s: 25% off $25+ (up to $7 off)

Little Caesars®: Free ExtraMostBestest® Pizza, $25min

7. O’Charley’s O’Charley’s is showing customers some extra southern hospitality for this year’s Election Day. They are offering one of their Classic Cheeseburgers with a side of fries for just $6. Offer runs through Nov. 7.

8. Junior’s Cheesecake – Restaurant & Bakery As it just so happens, Junior’s Cheesecake – Restaurant & Bakery’s is celebrating their birthday on the same day as Election Day. So to add a little fun and take the pressure off of Election Day, they are offering customers a discount on some of their sweet treats. Customers can receive 50% off all slices with a purchase of any entrée in the restaurant. They can also get $5 off of a whole cake in person. But they didn’t forget about their online customers. Anyone purchasing a cake online can get $7 off all cakes through Nov. 7.

9. Uber Refreshments aren’t the only thing being offered for Election Day. Uber is shaving off some bucks on your ride to the polls by giving customers 50% off on rides up to $10 to go and vote. Uber also has a vote tile in their app that will help users find their polling locations.

10. Lyft Lyft is also hoping to help voters get to the polls in style giving customers 50% off on rides (up to $10) to go and vote. Lyft is offering this deal from 5 a.m to 10 p.m on Election day. All you have to do is use the code VOTE24. RELATED CONTENT: 5 Methods To Cope With Election Day Panic