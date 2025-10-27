The Future Of Fear — 10 Black Scream Queens Changing The Face Of Horror

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures It’s officially spooky season, but Halloween comes around way more often for these Black actresses. From films like Bad Hair to the series Grotesquerie, these women have been redefining the horror genre, ensuring that it reflects the ideals and faces that make up what it means to be a Black woman in society. For a long time, it was an unwritten rule that Black characters were always the first to die in horror films. However, thanks to actresses like Lupita Nyong’o and Betty Gabriel, this is no longer the case. Through their roles centered around all things frightening and downright scary, they continue to showcase their unique approach to the craft while also unveiling a new era as it pertains to Black women and horror. In honor of the holiday, Madamenoire has you covered with the women who have not only taken the charge to appear in projects that fall under the horror genre but are also redefining it one role at a time. 1. Betty Gabriel Source: Variety / Getty You might recognize her from Jordan Peele’s first blockbuster horror film, Get Out, or as one of the survivors in The Purge franchise. Whether she’s becoming Laney Rucker for the third installment of The Purge or playing the role of Georgina, an Armitage victim in Get Out with a white woman trapped in her body, Gabriel clearly has the horror game on lock.

2. Lupita Nyong’o Source: Courtesy Universal Pictures / Courtesy Universal Pictures Lupita Nyong’o grew up with an affinity for making folks jump. In a previous interview with Hip Hollywood, the Black Panther actress admitted her love for scaring people, recalling how she’s been terrorizing her family for her whole life. It’s only right that she would be the star of horror films like the recent A Quiet Place: Day One, Little Monsters, and a riveting dual role in Jordan Peele’s Us.

3. Chloe Bailey Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty When she isn’t singing alongside her sister in their singing duo Chloe x Halle or writing, producing, and performing her own tracks as a solo artist, Bailey also leans into her love for acting. One of her first breakout roles as a child was playing a younger version of Beyoncè’s character in The Fighting Temptations, but now that she’s all grown up the Grown-ish actress is trying her hand at the horror genre. Recently, she had a role in The Exorcism and has also starred in the thriller series created by Donald Glover, Swarm. She has also been cast opposite Michael Rainey Jr. for the upcoming horror film, Goons, set in New Orleans.

4. Angela Bassett Source: National Geographic / Bethany Mollenkof As Hollywood royalty, Angela Bassett has shined bright in films like What’s Love Got To Do With It, where she iconically stepped into the shoes of Tina Turner to share her life story on the big screen. She’s also portrayed notable figures like Rosa Parks and Betty Shabazz, but Bassett also has a knack for the thriller/horror genre. She has also been a part of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story franchise, where she played Marie Laveau in the “Coven” season, Romana Royale in the “Hotel” season, and Desiree Dupree in the “Freakshow” season.

5. Teyonah Parris Source: John Nacion / Getty Teyonah Parris is no stranger to starring in a good psychological thriller. Her first big horror role included portraying Brianna Cartwright alongside Yaya Abdul-Mateen II for the Candyman reboot. She also appeared in the Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone as well as her portrayal of Monica Rambeau and Geraldine in WandaVision.

6. Niecy Nash-Betts Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty While she may have gotten her start in comedy, Nash-Betts is well-rounded, with roles spanning various genres, including horror. Her role in Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earned the actress her first-ever Emmy award, and now the two are back at it with her role as Detective Lois Tryon in Murphy’s latest psychological thriller, Grotesquerie.

7. Elle Lorraine Source: WWD / Getty Starring in a horror movie with a message, Elle Lorraine shined in Hulu’s Bad Hair, a 2020 horror comedy that sheds light on the terrifying experiences of a Black woman who gets a weave to succeed in the world of music television, but instead the new hair has a mind of its own.

8. Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source: Eli Joshua Ade / HBO / Courtesy of HBO Her introduction to the genre began in the 1997 cult-classic, Eve’s Bayou, and ever since then, Jurnee Smollett-Bell has been a force to reckon with! From Ruby’s Bucket of Blood to True Blood, and Birds of Prey, the actress has shone in several horror-themed projects, including her role as Letitia “Leti” Lewis in the 2020 HBO horror drama series, Lovecraft Country.

9. Andra Day Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Through a riveting performance as Ebony in the 2024 horror film The Deliverance, Andra Day showed audiences the many layers of her artistry beyond making music. The movie follows the real-life events of a mother in Indiana as she faces demonic possession in her new home, adding themes of faith, family, and resilience to the horror genre.

10. Anika Noni Rose Source: Corey Nickols / Getty This actress is yet another example of what it means to shine in roles that show her range as an actress. Anika Noni Rose is the voice of the beloved Disney princess, Tiana, from the classic The Princess and the Frog; however, she has also added depth to the horror genre through The Good House. This supernatural thriller centers on hauntings tied to unresolved family trauma. RELATED CONTENT: Black Women Are Cultivating An Unprecedented Era Of Horror