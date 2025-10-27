Movies

Horror Genre Black Actresses Killing The Game

The Future Of Fear — 10 Black Scream Queens Changing The Face Of Horror

From films like Bad Hair to the series Grotesquerie, these women have been redefining the horror genre, ensuring that it reflects the ideals and faces that make up what it means to be a Black woman in society.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 10

10 Black Scream Queens Changing The Face Of Horror
Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

It’s officially spooky season, but Halloween comes around way more often for these Black actresses. From films like Bad Hair to the series Grotesquerie, these women have been redefining the horror genre, ensuring that it reflects the ideals and faces that make up what it means to be a Black woman in society.

For a long time, it was an unwritten rule that Black characters were always the first to die in horror films. However, thanks to actresses like Lupita Nyong’o and Betty Gabriel, this is no longer the case. Through their roles centered around all things frightening and downright scary, they continue to showcase their unique approach to the craft while also unveiling a new era as it pertains to Black women and horror.

In honor of the holiday, Madamenoire has you covered with the women who have not only taken the charge to appear in projects that fall under the horror genre but are also redefining it one role at a time.

1. Betty Gabriel

Variety Studio at Toronto International Film Festival, Presented by AT&T, Day 4, Canada - 09 Sep 2019
Source: Variety / Getty

 

You might recognize her from Jordan Peele’s first blockbuster horror film, Get Out, or as one of the survivors in The Purge franchise. Whether she’s becoming Laney Rucker for the third installment of The Purge or playing the role of Georgina, an Armitage victim in Get Out with a white woman trapped in her body, Gabriel clearly has the horror game on lock.

2. Lupita Nyong’o

US movie starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke
Source: Courtesy Universal Pictures / Courtesy Universal Pictures

 

Lupita Nyong’o grew up with an affinity for making folks jump. In a previous interview with Hip Hollywood, the Black Panther actress admitted her love for scaring people, recalling how she’s been terrorizing her family for her whole life. It’s only right that she would be the star of horror films like the recent A Quiet Place: Day One, Little Monsters, and a riveting dual role in Jordan Peele’s Us.

3. Chloe Bailey

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

 

When she isn’t singing alongside her sister in their singing duo Chloe x Halle or writing, producing, and performing her own tracks as a solo artist, Bailey also leans into her love for acting. One of her first breakout roles as a child was playing a younger version of Beyoncè’s character in The Fighting Temptations, but now that she’s all grown up the Grown-ish actress is trying her hand at the horror genre. Recently, she had a role in The Exorcism and has also starred in the thriller series created by Donald Glover, Swarm. She has also been cast opposite Michael Rainey Jr. for the upcoming horror film, Goons, set in New Orleans.

4. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Queens Photography
Source: National Geographic / Bethany Mollenkof

 

As Hollywood royalty, Angela Bassett has shined bright in films like What’s Love Got To Do With It, where she iconically stepped into the shoes of Tina Turner to share her life story on the big screen. She’s also portrayed notable figures like Rosa Parks and Betty Shabazz, but Bassett also has a knack for the thriller/horror genre. She has also been a part of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story franchise, where she played Marie Laveau in the “Coven” season, Romana Royale in the “Hotel” season, and Desiree Dupree in the “Freakshow” season.

5. Teyonah Parris

"Grotesquerie" Premiere - Arrivals
Source: John Nacion / Getty

 

Teyonah Parris is no stranger to starring in a good psychological thriller. Her first big horror role included portraying Brianna Cartwright alongside Yaya Abdul-Mateen II for the Candyman reboot. She also appeared in the Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone as well as her portrayal of Monica Rambeau and Geraldine in WandaVision.

6. Niecy Nash-Betts

InStyle Imagemaker Awards
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

While she may have gotten her start in comedy, Nash-Betts is well-rounded, with roles spanning various genres, including horror. Her role in Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earned the actress her first-ever Emmy award, and now the two are back at it with her role as Detective Lois Tryon in Murphy’s latest psychological thriller, Grotesquerie.

7. Elle Lorraine

Sundance Film Festival 2020: Elle Lorraine
Source: WWD / Getty

 

Starring in a horror movie with a message, Elle Lorraine shined in Hulu’s Bad Hair, a 2020 horror comedy that sheds light on the terrifying experiences of a Black woman who gets a weave to succeed in the world of music television, but instead the new hair has a mind of its own.

8. Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Lovecraft Country key art and images
Source: Eli Joshua Ade / HBO / Courtesy of HBO

 

Her introduction to the genre began in the 1997 cult-classic, Eve’s Bayou, and ever since then, Jurnee Smollett-Bell has been a force to reckon with! From Ruby’s Bucket of Blood to True Blood, and Birds of Prey, the actress has shone in several horror-themed projects, including her role as Letitia “Leti” Lewis in the 2020 HBO horror drama series, Lovecraft Country.

9. Andra Day

Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

 

Through a riveting performance as Ebony in the 2024 horror film The Deliverance, Andra Day showed audiences the many layers of her artistry beyond making music. The movie follows the real-life events of a mother in Indiana as she faces demonic possession in her new home, adding themes of faith, family, and resilience to the horror genre.

10. Anika Noni Rose

The IMDb Official Portrait Studio At D23 2024
Source: Corey Nickols / Getty

 

This actress is yet another example of what it means to shine in roles that show her range as an actress. Anika Noni Rose is the voice of the beloved Disney princess, Tiana, from the classic The Princess and the Frog; however, she has also added depth to the horror genre through The Good House. This supernatural thriller centers on hauntings tied to unresolved family trauma.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Women Are Cultivating An Unprecedented Era Of Horror

 

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Related Tags

andra day Angela Bassett anika noni rose black women in horror chloe bailey halloween horror horror movies jordan peele Jurnee Smollett-Bell Lupita Nyong'o Niecy Nash-Betts teyonah parris
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out Following Atlanta Arrest, His Child's Mom Posts Photos Of Bruises & More Alleged Abuse Evidence

Bossip
SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Special Girls, Real Good Girls: A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Bossip
Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show

Wakanda Takes Over The Runway: Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor, & Jodie Turner-Smith Bring Afrofuturism To Vogue World

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
56th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception

'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo Said What She Said, Calls Her Recent Arrest 'Illegal'

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close