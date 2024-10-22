The Disrespect! Donald Trump Gets Host Sage Steele’s Name Wrong During Town Hall

White fragility’s favorite POC mouthpiece, Sage Steele, is currently being dragged across social media for selling her soul to hop aboard the MAGA train only for its cognitively declining conductor, Donald Trump, to reveal that he doesn’t even know her name. During a town hall that Steele moderated in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sunday, Trump hit the stage and thanked his host — or somebody whose name rhymes with the name of his host.

“Thank you very much. Thank you. Let’s have a little fun, Paige. OK?” Trump said.

Boooy, I know Marge Steele was mad about that. Rage probably went home after that town hall and sobbed through a whole box of tissues while singing loudly to Alicia Keys’ “You Don’t Know My Name.” Cage Steele has done all of that shucking and jiving to stump for Trump, and her MAGA messiah can’t even bother to learn her name. I mean, come on, it’s a simple name: SAGE — Sage Peele. It’s not that hard.

To be fair, it’s unclear if Trump got Marmalade’s name wrong because the ex-ESPN host is so insignificant in his mind that she’s that easy to overlook, or because his mental acuity is as shaky as his sense of rhythm. (Both afflictions were on full display when he stood on stage during what was supposed to be a town hall last week and silently swayed to music while periodically moving his fists to a beat he couldn’t find to save his life.)

From Newsweek:

In May, Trump called former President Jimmy Carter “Jimmy Connors,” and in January, he confused Nikki Haley, then a Republican presidential candidate, with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump argued that Haley was “in charge of security” during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. That same month, Trump appeared to confuse Biden with former President Barack Obama. At a February rally, the former president said he confused names on purpose. “It’s very hard to be sarcastic when I interpose,” Trump told the crowd. “I’m not a Nikki fan, and I’m not a Pelosi fan. And when I purposely interpose names, they said, ‘He didn’t know Pelosi from Nikki from tricky Nikki, tricky Dicky.” “I interpose, and they make a big deal out of it,” the former president continued. “I said: ‘No, no, I think they both stink. They have something in common: They both stink.’”

You gotta love the way Trump always seems to come up with transparently lame excuses for consistently being guilty of the same flubs he called President Joe Biden “mentally impaired” for. (He also clearly does not know what “interpose” means, but whatever.)

Anyway, back to Mage.

Steele is one of numerous conservatives who have been whining about Barack Obama encouraging Black men to support VP Kamala Harris while being completely silent on Trump, who told Black and Latino people all over the country that they “gotta have their head examined” if they plan to vote for Harris. She’s also one of many conservatives who shed MAGA tears on Trump’s behalf while attacking Rachel Scott, the senior congressional correspondent for ABC News whose first question to Trump during his disastrous appearance at NABJ revolved around the racism and aggression he has leveled against Black journalists and the white nationalist he has had dinner with. Steele called Scott “unprofessional” but, unsurprisingly, she expressed no issue with Trump questioning Harris’ racial identity completely unprompted on the same NABJ stage.

See, the problem with Beige is that she keeps whining about being called a sellout because she’s biracial when the truth is that she gets called a sellout because she’s essentially Candace Owens with a better hairdresser. And that’s why the fine folks on X are having a field day pointing out all of the tap-dancing Steele does only to have Trump show at an event she hosted that he doesn’t even know her.

Poor Wage — or whatever her name is.

