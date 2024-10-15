Politics

Elon Musk Jokes About A Kamala Harris Assassination

Seriously!? Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson Joke About A Kamala Harris Assassination: ‘It’s Pointless’

Published on October 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Biden Signs Emmett Till Antilynching Act Into Law

Kamala Harris. Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

 

An interview between Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk took a dark turn as the two joked about the hypothetical assassination of Kamala Harris.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk sat down for a recent interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which aired on X, formerly Twitter. Musk has owned the platform since late 2023. The conversation, which lasted two hours, took a dark turn as Musk revisited a comment made earlier. “I made a joke, which I realized – I deleted – which is like: nobody’s even bothering to try to kill Kamala because it’s pointless. What do you achieve?” he said, laughing.

The New York Times Hosts Its Annual DealBook Summit

C.E.O. of Tesla, Chief Engineer of SpaceX and C.T.O. of X Elon Musk. Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

 

Related Stories

Musk was referring to a post he made on X in the wake of an apparent second assassination attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump last month. “It’s deep and true, though,” Carlson replied, joining him in laughter. “Just buy another puppet,” Musk continued before adding: “Nobody’s tried to kill Joe Biden. It’d be pointless.”

Carlson agreed, then asked Musk to speak further on his point. “Some people interpreted it as though I was calling for people to assassinate her, but I was like … Does it seem strange that no one’s even bothered? Nobody tries to assassinate a puppet … She’s safe,” Musk said, to which Carlson replied in a deadpan manner, “That’s hilarious.” The two also discussed other topics, including Musk’s potential role in a Trump presidential administration. “If he [Trump] loses, man … you’re f—d, dude,” Carlson joked. Musk bantered back: “I’m fucked. If he loses, I’m f—d.” Both laughed, with crew members joining in as Musk continued: “How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children, I don’t know.”

Repulican National Convention. RNC 2024

Tucker Carlson speaks during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

 

The Tesla founder received a huge swarm of backlash after that initial post, and this time around, he wound up getting praise from conservatives and fans of his on X, with one stating that “Elon Musk is the Democrats’ worst nightmare.” Others online expressed their disgust, with some writing that Musk shouldn’t be a government contractor and privy to classified documents. In a post on X, political strategist Simon Rosenberg wrote, “The owner of this platform is a deeply unwell person.”

 

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Reads Trump For Filth During Debate, Black Women React: ‘This Man Is Weak, Stupid And Delusional’

Related Tags

elon musk Kamala Harris

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close