Seriously!? Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson Joke About A Kamala Harris Assassination: ‘It’s Pointless’

An interview between Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk took a dark turn as the two joked about the hypothetical assassination of Kamala Harris.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk sat down for a recent interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which aired on X, formerly Twitter. Musk has owned the platform since late 2023. The conversation, which lasted two hours, took a dark turn as Musk revisited a comment made earlier. “I made a joke, which I realized – I deleted – which is like: nobody’s even bothering to try to kill Kamala because it’s pointless. What do you achieve?” he said, laughing.

Musk was referring to a post he made on X in the wake of an apparent second assassination attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump last month. “It’s deep and true, though,” Carlson replied, joining him in laughter. “Just buy another puppet,” Musk continued before adding: “Nobody’s tried to kill Joe Biden. It’d be pointless.”

Carlson agreed, then asked Musk to speak further on his point. “Some people interpreted it as though I was calling for people to assassinate her, but I was like … Does it seem strange that no one’s even bothered? Nobody tries to assassinate a puppet … She’s safe,” Musk said, to which Carlson replied in a deadpan manner, “That’s hilarious.” The two also discussed other topics, including Musk’s potential role in a Trump presidential administration. “If he [Trump] loses, man … you’re f—d, dude,” Carlson joked. Musk bantered back: “I’m fucked. If he loses, I’m f—d.” Both laughed, with crew members joining in as Musk continued: “How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children, I don’t know.”

The Tesla founder received a huge swarm of backlash after that initial post, and this time around, he wound up getting praise from conservatives and fans of his on X, with one stating that “Elon Musk is the Democrats’ worst nightmare.” Others online expressed their disgust, with some writing that Musk shouldn’t be a government contractor and privy to classified documents. In a post on X, political strategist Simon Rosenberg wrote, “The owner of this platform is a deeply unwell person.”

