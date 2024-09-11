Kamala Harris Reads Trump For Filth During Debate, Black Women React: ‘This Man Is Weak, Stupid And Delusional’

While Vice President Kamala Harris was reading former President Donald Trump for filth on the debate stage, so were Black women on the internet!

Harris approached the stage in good nature, initiating the handshake and introducing herself to her opponent as they prepared to square off in their first debate (Trump’s second) ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election, which will take place on November 5.

Coming out swinging, one of Harris’ first digs at Trump included urging Americans not to buy into his “same old tired playbook.” It wasn’t long before she also reminded him that he was “fired by 81 million people.” While the internet was running amuck with real-time (and funny) reactions to the event, Harris was stern in her assessment of Trump as a dangerous and divisive man.

“I am going to do something really unusual, and I’m going to invite you to attend one of Donald Trump’s rallies because it’s a really interesting thing to watch,” she said. “You will see during the course of his rallies he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about how windmills cause cancer. And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom. And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your needs and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first.”

REVOLT Studios held its fourth 2024 Presidential Election coverage with political commentator Tezlyn Figaro, providing real-time political commentary during what the company’s president called a “magical moment” in American political history.

“It takes me back to when President Barack Obama was first running,” Monique Chenault recalled. “At that time, I think I was at NBC, and something that you never thought was going to ever happen in your lifetime happened, right? It was very magical, almost sometimes surreal as we were following the campaign.”

She added, “I just remember the first time seeing this dynamic family, him and First Lady Michelle Obama, and this reminds me of that kind of like, spirit of hope. People were almost pinching themselves, like, this just really happened. With this election, nobody knew that Vice President Kamala Harris would actually be a candidate. So, it reminds me of daring to dream. You hear it your whole life, ‘Oh, that could never happen.’ A Black woman, or even a woman of color would never be president of the United States, right? And now you see that we’re on the cuffs to something that could actually possibly happen. It’s something that we get to be here, running a Black news organization during the time that this is taking place.”

Local media personality Qri Montague was an attendee at the event and spoke to what this moment means to her as well.

“When I hear the revolt, I think of going against the grain, right? I think of progress. I think of stepping outside of the box, because that’s essentially what revolt means, revolting. And when you think about just history and where we are, we have no choice but to revolt, and so to be able to watch a Black woman, I’ll say peacefully revolting, but she’s revolting in her own way. Her even being on the stage for a presidential debate is a revolt in its own right, in its own way. Just seeing that and watching that in a Black-owned studio in a Black city, it was very full-circle.”

