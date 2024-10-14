Dr. Asya Johnson Launches 1st-Ever HBCU Early College Prep High School For Students In NYC

Longtime educator and NYC Department of Education Principal, Dr. Asya Johnson, is paving the way for New York City high school students to accelerate their journey to college through her inaugural HBCU Early College Prep High School program.

In an Instagram announcement published Sept. 17, the NYU adjunct professor revealed that the exciting program will launch in September 2025 at Queens South High Schools in Ozone Park. The initiative offers students the unique opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree at no cost, complemented by mentorship and enriching summer experiences on HBCU campuses.

Here’s what’s inside the exciting program.

The program’s website highlights the benefits for accepted students, which include personalized learning experiences and a strong emphasis on educational equity. The curriculum fosters discipline, self-discovery, and community engagement, aiming to cultivate compassionate, socially conscious leaders. Through the integration of service learning and social justice initiatives, students will be empowered to apply their education to address community needs and advocate for equitable solutions.

In partnership with Delaware State University, the HBCU Early College Prep High School program is designed to empower students as innovative leaders, emphasizing community, support, and personal growth while equipping them with the skills needed for success in higher education and beyond. Dr. Johnson is eager for students to embrace this unprecedented opportunity for academic and personal growth.

“This is your moment. This is the chance to get ahead, to be a part of something unprecedented that sets you up for success in college and beyond. You’ll be a part of a program that not only prepares you academically, but also empowers you to become a leader, a thinker and an innovator,” she stressed in her video posted to Instagram last month. “I believe in your genius.”

Upon fulfilling all program requirements, students will be guaranteed admission to Delaware State University, as highlighted in a post shared on the program’s Instagram account on Oct. 1.

Who is Dr. Asya Johnson?

Dr. Johnson, who will serve as the interim principal for the innovative educational initiative, is bringing decades of expertise to the program. She began her teaching career 16 years ago in her hometown of Philadelphia and has since amassed an impressive educational background. Dr. Johnson holds an Ed.D. in Education Management and Leadership from Drexel University, an Ed.M. in Leadership for Educational Change from Bank Street College, an M.Ed. in Special Education from Holy Family University, and a B.A. in English from Delaware State University, an HBCU.

Since 2016, she has been the principal of Longwood Preparatory Academy in the South Bronx and has held multiple leadership roles at a charter school in Harlem, including principal of the high school. Dr. Johnson also served as the Director of Special Education Programs for the NYC Department of Education’s District 79, where she helped develop special education instruction for incarcerated youth in secured detention and at Rikers Island.

As a member of New York City’s Diversity Advisory Group, she contributed to recommendations for increasing diversity in public school admissions, many of which were approved by Mayor de Blasio. Additionally, Dr. Johnson is a cohort 19 Cahn Fellow for Distinguished Principals. She remains a strong advocate for racial justice and educational equity.

Students can apply to join the HBCU Early College Prep program at Queens South High Schools in NYC now. Consider applying here.

