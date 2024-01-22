MadameNoire Featured Video

Black teachers are wilding with the “I’m a Black teacher” TikTok trend, but TikToker “sirking.b” ate with his version.

Posted on Jan. 10, the Black teacher disclosed his teaching methods that separated him from white teachers.

“I’m a Black teacher,” he said. “Of course, I’m going to use sarcasm as redirection. It’s my thing,” he assured.

“Sirking. b” confirmed he was the type of teacher to remind his Black and Brown students of their identity and that their white counterparts in the real world don’t have their best interests at heart.

He also stated he communicated with his students the same way a Black mama scolded her child, starting with “Sitcho.”

“I’m a Black teacher, I dismiss you. The bell doesn’t really dismiss you. Don’t get up,” he said. “I’m a Black teacher. You’re not quitting in this classroom. You’re going to college.”

The TikToker affirmed that he had time to play “all day” for students who liked to play games.

“I’m a Black teacher, and I will fail you,” the influencer stated. “Ain’t nothing in this world given. You good. I’m a Black teacher; of course, you gon’ get a zero.”

Some teachers require their students to complete exit tickets, where students write a response to a question at the end of a lesson or class before they leave. While some grade or review them, other teachers like “sirking.b” tossed them in the trash.

He admitted he has searched his students’ Chromebook history to be “nosy.”

Lastly, he proclaimed he’s an educator who takes advantage of his paid time off (PTO).

Comments weighed in under his post.

“I’m a Black teacher. I ain’t scared of your momma!”

“I’m a Black teacher…not one lie told.”

“I’m a Black teacher. ‘Who you talking to? Because I know you ain’t talking to me.”

“I am a Black teacher. Of course, I am going to eat my breakfast while I’m teaching.”

“I’m a Black teacher. When we go on break, I’m on BREAK!”

“Black teachers are a treasure for real!”

Black teachers are beneficial to Black students.

Many studies show that Black students face academic success when assigned to a Black educator.

The Tennessee STAR class-size experiment started in the mid-’80s and showed that Black students assigned to at least one Black teacher in grades K-3 were 13% more likely to graduate from high school and 19% more likely to enroll in college than same-school, same-race peers. Additionally, they were 15% less likely to drop out.

A similar study by the IZA Institute of Labor Economics (2017) showed that Black students “matched to Black teachers have been shown to have higher test scores.”

Around 18% of students in grades K-5 were 18% more likely to express interest in attending college after having at least one Black educator. For low-income Black boys who had free or reduced-price lunches and at least one Black teacher in third, fourth or fifth grade were 29% more likely to express their consideration for enrolling in college.

In other words, Black teachers are the best!