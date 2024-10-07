Here Are The Best And Worst Cities For Women To Live In 2024: Study

WalletHub has published a new study that evaluates the best and worst cities for women to live and thrive in 2024.

By analyzing 182 cities based on 15 key indicators—ranging from median annual wages and unemployment rates for women to the quality of women’s hospitals and access to preventive healthcare—experts from the financial site determined that Columbia, Maryland, Fremont, California and Huntington Beach, California, ranked as the top three best cities for women to live and lay down roots.

Columbia came in no.1 for offering the highest median annual wages for women at $59,230 after cost of living adjustments. The city’s poverty rate for women is low at 8.9%, and its unemployment rate is slightly over 4%, indicating a strong job market. Additionally, around 24% of businesses in Columbia are women-owned, and the city has favorable health statistics, including high life expectancy and good rates of cervical and mammogram screenings. With ample parks, recreational facilities, and community programs, Columbia offers a high quality of life, making it an attractive place for women to build families and individuals alike.

Fremont, Calif., and Huntington Beach, Calif., share similar characteristics to Columbia.

Fremont was named the second-best city, due to its low poverty rate, with 6% of the city’s women living in poverty, and a median wage of $46,986. It ranked well for job security and health, with just 2.5% of women lacking health insurance and high life expectancy rates. Fremont also has a low prevalence of sexual crimes and suicides among women.

Huntington Beach ranked third, boasting a life expectancy for women over 85 years and strong job security. The city has a low poverty rate and a good percentage of women who have received necessary health screenings. Nearly 24% of businesses in Huntington Beach are owned by women, contributing to its supportive environment for women. With both locations enjoying sunny weather, they offer an ideal environment for women seeking to live and thrive in a vibrant, sun-soaked destination.

Here are the worst cities for women to live in, according to WalletHub.

Among the worst cities for women, Jackson, Mississippi, ranks first due to its extremely low safety and health ratings (178), coupled with poor social wellness scores (182), resulting in an overall score of 23.41. Jackson’s low rating is not surprising. A 2023 WalletHub study ranked the capital city 167th out of 182 cities nationwide, placing it eighth among Southern cities for safety concerns. The report assessed three main factors: home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety, revealing that Jackson struggled in all areas.

Brownsville, Texas, followed in second place at 180 with a score of 26.19, while Gulfport, Miss., came in at 181 with a score of 25.04.



