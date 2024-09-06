Business & Economy

Here's Why Your Utility Bills Are So High

Here’s The Hidden Reason Your Utility Bills May Be So High

Published on September 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Utility bills across the United States have surged recently, putting a strain on Americans’ finances. But what’s driving the increase in costs for everyday utilities like your gas, water and light bills?

A study released by VOX on Aug. 15 revealed that utility costs across the U.S. have surged due to inflation affecting various sectors, including natural gas and renewable energy. Although the July Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) report, published on Aug. 14, indicated a gradual decrease in overall inflation—rising by 2.9%, the smallest 12-month increase since March 2021—electricity and utility gas prices remain high, with increases of 4.9% and 1.5%, respectively.

Woman reacting to a bill while working on laptop

Source: South_agency / Getty

The study also notes that the transition to renewable energy could be causing your gas, light and electricity bills to soar, too. Although investing in wind, solar, and battery infrastructure is costly and complex, it ultimately saves customers money. Many utilities, however, are focusing on maintaining fossil fuel and existing infrastructure to ensure grid reliability rather than making these long-term investments.

The VOX study noted that PJM, a utility company serving the mid-Atlantic to the Great Lakes, recently chose natural gas over renewables in its annual capacity auction. This decision will likely lead to higher electricity prices for its customers. The U.S. electric grid is a fragmented network of local utilities, many operating as for-profit entities under a tangled system of policies and regulations. Combined with factors like inflation, rising energy demand, fluctuating fuel prices, and extreme weather, these elements contribute to the persistent increase in electricity bills.

Woman is sitting at a table, focused on a calculator. She is calculating utility bills, checking receipts, and reviewing monthly credit card expenses at home.

Source: Vithun Khamsong / Getty

Inflation has been a problem since 2020.

According to a recent Forbes study, rising inflation has significantly impacted utility costs since 2020. In 2022, consumers paid an average of 14.3% more for electricity compared to 2021, more than double the overall 6.5% increase in prices, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data also reveals that while electricity prices rose 1% month-to-month, the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell by 0.1%.

On average, Americans spend $429.33 per month on utilities, totaling approximately $5,151.96 annually. This expenditure represents about 10% of their yearly income, based on the Consumer Expenditure Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Sad frustrated plus size retired african american woman holding dollars in hands, counting her money, upset with low pension sitting at kitchen table next to window. Retired people and problems

Source: shurkin_son / Getty

How do you reduce your utility bills?

Updating regulations and investing in clean energy can help meet increasing electricity demand, tackle challenges, and stabilize prices over the long term. As heating and transportation become more electrified and extreme weather events become more common, managing energy efficiently is crucial. Paul McDonald from Oracle Energy and Water told VOX that AI can aid in promoting better energy use, but there are also practical steps you can take to reduce your utility bills.

Simple actions include adjusting your thermostat by a few degrees, which can save you money without sacrificing comfort. For those able to invest upfront, heat pumps or solar panels offer long-term savings. Additionally, reviewing your energy usage and exploring how your energy is sourced can help you make more informed decisions about your consumption. Understanding the details of your utility bill is key to identifying and addressing areas where you can cut costs.

RELATED CONTENT: Let There Be Light! Solar Light Bulbs Using Recycled Water Bottles Is A Thing In The Phillipines

Related Tags

electricity energy gas light Newsletter

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close