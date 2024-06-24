MadameNoire Featured Video

Residents in the Philippines are tackling electricity shortages with a clever lighting solution by filling water bottles with bleach and wrapping them in sheet metal. The method harnesses sunlight and refraction to create solar light bulbs inside their homes, providing illumination without relying on electrical power.

A video shared on the Ahlasami Instagram page on June 14 demonstrated this innovative process in action. Residents without access to electricity commonly use recycled water bottles filled with water and a small amount of bleach to prevent bacterial growth. By attaching a piece of sheet metal and inserting the bottle into a hole in the roof with a protective shield, they create solar light bulbs that disperse sunlight through refraction to brighten their living spaces. Solar panels are often placed at the top of the bottle to help extend the power of the makeshift light bulbs into nighttime.

It’s cost-efficient.

This low-cost technology has already benefited thousands of households across the Philippines, particularly in poverty-stricken areas like the outskirts of cities such as Manila, as highlighted by DW News in a 2013 interview with Filipino actor Illac Diaz. According to Diaz, these solar bulbs help families save money and create a powerful light source equivalent to a 55-watt bulb once installed.

Led by Diaz, My Shelter Foundation, established in 2006, uses this innovative method to provide affordable lighting solutions to families across the Philippines, as well as in regions of Africa and South America. Each bulb costs less than $2 to produce. Moreover, this approach is cost-effective and environmentally sustainable, offering a zero-carbon-emitting alternative to traditional electric or hydrocarbon-burning (kerosene/gas) lighting methods.

Why is it important?

Solar light bulbs are crucial for many residents living in informal settlements worldwide, where insufficient lighting remains a significant challenge. The World Habitat notes that dwellings resembling those shown in the Instagram video above often lack windows, forcing inhabitants to resort to unsafe alternatives like kerosene, candles, or makeshift wiring for light, which poses serious health risks.

In countries such as the Philippines, where a quarter of the population—twenty million people—live below the poverty line, reliable electricity is a scarce commodity. The nation contends with some of the highest electricity prices in Asia and frequent power outages due to aging infrastructure.

Additionally, the Philippines’ susceptibility to extreme weather events further exacerbates the vulnerability of its communities, leading to loss of life and extensive damage to homes, infrastructure and vital facilities. This crucial light source can potentially save lives in these challenging conditions.

If you ever find yourself without light, try using this unique method at home.

