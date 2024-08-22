Amanda Gorman Speaks Of ‘The Audacity Of Our Hope’ At The DNC: ‘The Stuff That Black Girl Magic Is Made Of’

National treasure and Black Girl Magic personified Amanda Gorman, who took the stage Wednesday night, Aug. 21, at the Democratic National Convention, and the 26-year-old poet and activist did not disappoint.

Despite sharing the spotlight the same night as superstars Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder and John Legend, Gorman held her own and shined just as bright as she recited a new poem titled “This Sacred Scene,” which embodied the night’s official theme: “A Fight for our Freedoms.”

Back in 2021, Gorman became the youngest and the nation’s first U.S. youth poet laureate when she performed “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Last night, she reminded Americans that the climb is not over as we continue to fight for democracy and unity.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Later that night after bumping into Winfrey and garnering a long-awaited hug, Gorman told Time Magazine that “this is the stuff that Black girl magic is made of.”

Keep reading to find the full transcript of Amanda Gorman’s DNC speech:

We face a race that tests if this country we cherish shall perish from the earth

and if our earth shall perish from this country.

It falls to us to ensure that we do not fall for a people that cannot stand together,

cannot stand at all.

We are one family regardless of religion, class, or color

for what defines a patriot is not just our love of liberty, but our love for one another.

This is loud in our country’s call because while we all love freedom, it is love that frees us all.

Empathy emancipates, making us greater than hate or vanity. That is the American promise, powerful and pure.

Divided we cannot endure but united we can endeavor to humanize our democracy and endear democracy to humanity.

And make no mistake, cohering is the hardest task history ever wrote,

but tomorrow is not written by our odds of hardship, but by the audacity of our hope by the vitality of our vote.

Only now, approaching this rare air are we aware that perhaps the American dream is no dream at all, but instead a dare to dream together.

Like a million roots tethered, branching up humbly, making one tree.

This is our country from many, one, from battles won,

our freedoms sung, our kingdom come has just begun.

We redeem this sacred scene ready for our journey from it.

Together we must birth this early republic and achieve an unearthly summit.

Let us not just believe in the American dream. Let us be worthy of it.

RELATED CONTENT: White Writer Chosen To Translate Amanda Gorman’s Poetry Steps Down After Public Outcry